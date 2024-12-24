Old Video of Speed Darlington As He Hits Streets After Weeks of Detention As Fans Hail Him
- It's no news that Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington (born Darlington Achakpo) is still in police custody
- However, an old video emerged showing the strategic moment the controversial was earlier released
- Recall that the Baby Oil hitmaker was arrested amid his reported allegations on music superstar Burna Boy
While Nigerians anticipate the release of rapper Speed Darlington, fans unearthed an old video of his first custody release.
The news comes after his lawyer, Stanley Alike, confirmed on social media that the rapper was rearrested amid his crisis with Grammy Winning artist Burna Boy.
Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was apprehended again in Owerri, Imo state, during a performance shortly after his first release.
His arrest was reportedly linked to his contentious remarks about Burna Boy's Grammy triumph and his supposed relationship with American rapper Diddy Combs.
Speed Darlington's lawyer fumes as singer spends Xmas in police cell despite court granting him bail
A old video has surfaced online, showcasing the joyful moment when fans and supporters exploded in joy and hailed Speed Darlington upon his first release.
Speed Darlington was seen beaming with smiles as he was ushered into a car.
A voice was heard in the background screaming the singer's nicknames.
"Akpi! Scorpion king! Irregular Speedometer!"
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Speed Darlington's release video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
priscababy7:
"My happiness be say Burna show you something… go talk again even non of this your fans carry food con give you werey."
ifyedwina:
"Keep pushing him guys. Only Kpi will sit in prison. Akpi be warned."
gadgetspot_p:
"Burna don make this guy more popular."
kingsantos12:
"Which one is after tarnishing burna image? If burna no be wetin speedy call am, why he go arrest him? Certainly agege."
a_billion_ways:
"The guy come fat inside detention abi na my eye ni? You sure say you no go go back."
What lawyer said about Speed Darlington
In other news via Legit.ng, Deji Adeyanju gave an update about the rapper, Speed Darlington.
Adeyanju blamed the police for Akpi's plight.
His post sparked a series of reactions among fans, who shared their view about the singer and Burna Boy's actions.
