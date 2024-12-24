Burna Boy is still the centre of discussion following his recent viral video, as Nigerian media personality Radiogad weighed in on the conversation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Grammy winner became a subject of online ridicule after a recent video of him on stage surfaced

Radiogad shared the things he noticed about the viral clip and demanded to know the situations that led to it, spurring debate online

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, best known as Radiogad, has reacted to the current trending video of music star Burna Boy (born Damini Ogulu).

Legit.ng earlier broke the news that Burna Boy sparked online buzz and ridicule after a video of him at an event went viral.

In a video from one of his performances, Burna Boy appeared unusually energetic on stage, sparking reactions from netizens.

While engaging the audience, the "City Boy" hitmaker made some swift and exaggerated movements that many fans found unusual.

Radiogad drags Burna Boy

In a video post, the popular online personality demanded to know why the Afrobeats star showcased such peculiar walking steps on stage.

Radiogad questioned whether Burna Boy had forgotten he was a man during his performance, criticizing the exaggerated body movements he displayed. He remarked that the City Boy crooner was walking as if "Diddy is watching."

The radio host further expressed disappointment in himself for previously defending Burna Boy when his rival, Speed Darlington, alleged a questionable relationship between the artist and US mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s video

timayamummyofitaly:

"This burna boy na big girl ooo."

orruende:

"I swear when I saw the video myself, I shock."

petnoofficial':

"Something wey you go keep quiet do like say you no see the video, remember say if them carry you now na till February be that ooo, you think say we go solicit for you."

stanley_ontop:

"Haahhahahaha. Make una leave me for this app."

shilly_moore:

"You are the next on line to be apprehended. No enter lagos o."

djreeves_uk8701:

"Na wetin him do Apki him go do you soon."

kingdanielwor:

Why are you crying fake😮 wetin concerns you and Nigerian with their world🌎 face your matter you not living in Nigeria, Burna Boy is proud to lives in Nigeria."

