Nigerian superstar Wizkid has shown his affection towards his colleague Burna Boy amid his feud with Davido

The three musicians have been buzzing the media since their return back home for the Christmas season

In a video from Tony Elumelu’s event where the trio thrilled guests, the Morayo hitmaker was spotted hyping the City Boy crooner on stage, disclosing their closeness

Nigeria’s three biggest music stars, Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun), Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu, and Davido (David Adeleke), are currently making the 2024 Christmas festivities a memorable one.

Legit.ng reported that finance mogul Tony Elumelu hosted his annual All White End-of-the-Year party, inviting celebrities and top personalities around the country.

Wizkid introduced Burna Boy as his brother at an event in Lagos. Credit: @wizkid, @burnaboygram

Afrobeats sensations Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy delivered thrilling performances at the exclusive concert.

After Wizkid was done with his performance, he sweetly called on the City Boy crooner to take over the stage.

Inviting him on stage, the Ojuelegba hitmaker referred to Burna as his brother.

He said:

“So yah, I am going to invitse my rother Burna Boy up stage to come and take over.”

Watch the clip below:

Wizkid spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

browniwales:

"Relationship built to peeper someone doesn’t last 😂😂periooodddd."

baty_fargone:

"That one go soon talk say dey they do meeting for am."

jeudisoir___:

"Two kings with original sound, pushing the culture. The other one no get sound, no pattern, he let competition becloud his sense of reasoning. He jumps on anything trending, zero uniqueness and craft."

yhngmb:

"Wizkid and burna boy have always been close they have so many hit songs together what a great matured friendship."

sweetest__babyyysophie:

"Must y’all mention 30bg and Davido in everything😒 las las David is the air y’all breathe."

only1lavishmoni:

"Nothing pain frogido reach when Big Wiz and Burna Dey chill."

seanizzy:

"If say Davido Dey respect deals and brother hood these 3 for Dey roll well, buh chief priest Dey deceive am, devaluing African market by accepting peanuts wey rema reject, saying he doesn’t do it for money."

oyindaakinbote:

"I love the relationship between these two, no bad blood just vibes."

abdulazeez00009929:

"If to say David Dey smoke well well like wizkid and burna, they for fully align well..but David na freesh butty from root."

_kreestian:

"I con dey pity 30mb dem.. those people are just missing out the whole fun."

uniqueplies_studdard:

"Wizzy everywhere, e con be like say na him get Lagos."

Davido’s bestie Chiefpriest happily vibes to Wizkid’s song

A new video showing Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, dancing along to Wizkid's performance trended online.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy were present at the star-studded Tony Elumelu all-white party.

The nightlife entrepreneur was lost in the groove the moment the Morayo hitmaker climbed the podium to perform.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

