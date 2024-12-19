Actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo Bimpe are celebrating their third wedding anniversary and they used the opportunity to share their love story

The movie star said that thoughts of his wife aways comes to his mind, and he described her as his baby and his fight buddy

Lateef said he keeps counting his blessings with his wife, and Mo Bimpe shared a throwback video of their wedding day

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Adebimpe Adedimeji, aka Mo Bimpe, marked their third traditional wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

It was an opportunity for Lateef to share what his wife means to him. He noted that Mo Bimpe, who an actress, is his confidant, number one critic, fight buddy, and his baby.

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo Bimpe mark their wedding anniversary. Image credit: @adedimejilateef

The role interpreter added that thoughts of his wife rise with him every morning, just like the sun, and the thoughts rest with him as he lays his head to sleep in the middle of the night. He noted that he keeps counting his blessings everyday with his wife, and he appreciated her for all that she is.

Lateef said he is glad that he and his wife made it to their third traditional wedding anniversary and their union can only get better. He also affirmed his love for Mo Bimpe, who shared a throwback video of their wedding ceremony.

Watch Lateef Adedimeji's video below:

Watch Lateef and Mo Bimpe's wedding ceremony below:

Fans celebrate Lateef Adedimeji's third wedding anniversary

Check out how fans celebrated Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's traditional wedding anniversary below:

@abbysoyeh5:

"Awnnn Boda lati is such a lover boy from day one… thank you for keeping your marital vow till date."

@ogunlade_oluwatomiwa:

"Such a sweet and intentional man."

@imamat_gul:

"So beautiful to watch. I love you both many more years to celebrate."

@ogunlade_oluwatomiwa:

"I smiled while watching this video....so sweet. Love is a beautiful thing y'all!"

@yewan_dee:

"The joy that comes when you marry your soulmate. Together forever Insha Allah."

@ogunlade_oluwatomiwa:

"#adeadeforever till eternity. Till the wheels falls off."

