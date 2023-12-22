Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo Bimpe are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Friday, December 22

The actor shared beautiful photos taken with his wife to mark the special occasion on Instagram

In his caption, Lateef gushed over his wife, celebrating all that she means to him and their union

Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji put up a beautiful post to mark the second anniversary of his marriage to his wife, Mo Bimpe.

On his Instagram page, the movie star, who recently bagged an honorary degree, revealed how lucky he was to have the actress as his wife.

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife are celebrating their anniversary. Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

He added that theirs is a great marriage because they are two imperfect people who have learned to enjoy each other's differences.

Lateef revealed his wife illuminated his life with the love and change she brought to their union.

The actor, who gushed over his wife on her birthday, also wrote:

"The celebration of our lives together will last a lifetime and beyond. If my life was a boat, floating over the choppy waters of destiny, you are the set of sails which will see me through. Happy wedding anniversary my love. Cheers for forever my love , iyawo Alhaji , my obim @mo_bimpe"

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Lateef and his wife

Read congratulatory messages to the Nollywood stars from fans and colleagues below:

iamnino_b:

"Happy anniversary fam."

debbie_shokoya:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary To The Adedimeji’s"

temitopearemuofficial:

"Happy Anniversary my people."

chidimokeme:

"Happy Anniversary."

tiernyolalere:

"Happy wedding anniversary. God will keep upholding your home amen … love you two to bits."

adedimejilateef_baby:

"Happy Anniversary. May The grace of Allah never depart from you guys and your household."

tayofak:

"Congratulations my darlings. Forever is the deal. More grace."

rhiyike_herself:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary Ndike and Obim. May Allah continue to bless your home."

Mo Bimpe delves into her marital life

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress revealed she had become more extroverted since marrying her colleague Lateef Adedimeji.

Mo Bimpe, however, acknowledged that she still doesn't go out often but attends events to support her partner.

She also narrated a story about a female troll who had begged her husband to take her as a second wife.

Source: Legit.ng