Prophet Odumeje, aka Indaboski, has shared an adorable video from his family Thanksgiving at his church

The controversial clergyman was spotted in matching outfits with his wife and his beautiful children

Odumeje and his family's Thanksgiving video also trended on social media as people dropped comments about his wife and children

Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje or Indaboski of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, has shared a rare video of his wife and children.

The cleric, known for his drama, was spotted with his family, and they observed a memorable Thanksgiving at his church with the members.

Odumeje, who rocked a matching attire with his wife and kids, was seen happily showing his dance moves.

Watch the video Prophet Odumeje shared from his family's Thanksgiving below:

See another video from Odumeje's church Thanksgiving

In related news, Odumeje was criticised for granting Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, access to his church altar.

Netizens react to Odumeje's video

Read some of the comments that trailed the video below:

addy_hott:

"Such a beautiful family. His wife and children are gorgeous!"

pwitivicky:

"First son looks so proud of daddy."

ogonwaa:

"What a beautiful family. I sight first daughter doing first daughter things."

vyvymbah:

"Wow, what a beautiful family. First daughter doing what they're known for."

kevwe5_9photography:

"The Lion family… congratulations for a successful thanksgiving ceremony."

akoji007:

"Merry Christmas Prophet Indabosky."

gochindra:

"See as children fine."

enyigram:

"My papa And his adorable family."

ajiehprisca:

"First daughters and control are 5 n 6. Beautiful family."

jennipha__:

"My Man and his Metals!!"

cute_c_igwe:

"See as children sweet wow."

lunaxfashionconcept:

"First daughters and organization na 5&6."

baroness_vina:

"First daughters and arrangement are 5/6. See her doing Mother duties instead of enjoying her childhood in peace."

What Omokri said about Odumeje's church

In other reports via Legit.ng, Reno Omokri shared a video of the moment Anambra government officials slapped Odùméje.

Omokri shared the video to criticise Peter Obi's condemnation of the Lagos government's demolition of illegal buildings.

Odumeje was allegedly slapped during the demolition of parts of his church that were said to have been built on waterways.

