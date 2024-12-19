KOK has shared his gentleman's code with fans in a post that excited them on his social media page

In the post, he stated what ladies, who are not willing to date broke men must endure in their relationship

He wore a lovely Niger Delta attire and held his staff in his hand while complimenting his looks with his hat

Nollywood veteran actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, aka Kanayo O. Kanayo, has shared his two cents with fans on Instagram.

The movie star whose son made a debut in acting months ago captioned his post the Gentleman's Code.

KOK teases fans with fashion sense. Photo credit@kanayo.o.kanayo

According to him, ladies, who usually brag that they cannot date broke men, however, he shared the sacrifice they must make in their relationship.

He disclosed that such ladies must be ready to put up with men, who are busy because he will be engaged in making money for their family.

Fans of the movie star were happy about his quote. A few of them agreed with what he said, while some didn't.

KOK thrills fans with fashion sense

In the post, he teased fans with a lovely picture of himself. He was wearing Isiagu made into a Niger Delta attire.

The veteran complimented his look with a golden staff and bowler hat.

A few of his supporters didn't pay attention to his words but hailed his fashion sense.

This is not the time that KOK will be dishing out advice to his fans. He once berated men, who can't provide for their family.

See the post here:

What fans said about KOK's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@chimoneyinterior30.84:

"Fact."

@nelsoomendoza:

"The elder has spoken."

@henryokorielwandile:

"I’m definitely sure you are coming to Abiriba this festive."

@riskydonaldayer:

"More respect boss I'm an up coming artist. I would like it if I had a chance to meet you boss."

@_emekanwokocha:

"This dressing and the staff belongs to the damanzie title holders of Oguta Amaeshi."

@chukwuebuka_ugwuoke:

"Odogwu one power."

@maya__elixir:

"The outfit looks good."

official_bigref:

"Legend."

KOK shares family picture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the veteran star shared a picture and video of his family on his social media page.

In the post, his wife was not part of the picture, and many fans asked questions about her.

In the video, the actor's sons wore traditional white outfits, while his daughter also wore a white dress.

