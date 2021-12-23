Nollywood sweethearts, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe have finally walked down the aisle as a married couple

Nollywood sweethearts, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe have now solidified their relationship by finally walking down the aisle in marriage.

Their star-studded wedding was a talk of town ceremony when it took place on December 22, 2021, and it had a great number of their celebrity colleagues in attendance.

Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe share their promises to each other in emotional video. Photos: @adedimejilateef

Just hours after the wedding day, Adedimeji Lateef took to his Instagram page to share an emotional video where he and his new bride, Mo Bimpe, shared their vows with each other.

The actor who is also known for being comical started out by hailing his new wife as a princess and saying that they will be together forever.

Mo Bimpe says her vows

This was soon followed by Mo Bimpe speaking on how Lateef is her best friend and she promised to laugh, cry, play and grow with him.

Not stopping there, the young actress promised to support his dreams and to also respect their differences. This comes as no surprise seeing as both couples practice different religions.

Bimpe said:

“Ade you are my best friend. I promise to laugh with you, cry with you, play with you, play with you and grow with you. I will love you when we are together and when we are apart. I promise to support your dreams and respect our differences. I will love you all days and all nights of our lives. Thank you for loving me, thank you for choosing me. Thank you for always putting me first, I love you and will always do.”

Lateef says his vows

Soon after Mo Bimpe shared her promises to her husband, Lateef followed suit and noted that it was a very happy day to be getting married to his woman.

He made a vow to always take care of her till his dying breath and promised to love, respect, cherish and adore Adebimpe.

In his words:

“It’s a happy day and I’m glad and happy that I’m doing this with the best woman in the world, I’m doing this with my best friend, and I’m doing this with my partner in crime, my partner in success. Adebimpe Omo Oba, Gba be, Oba ni. I just want u to know that I will love you, I will adore you, I will cherish you, today till forever, till I’m going to breathe my last breath, I promise to take good care of you, to respect you, to make you my first priority. Before you look back, you will find me and when you’re about to set your eyes to look forward, you will see me right there with you forever. I love you and I mean every word of it. With God, this is possible, this is a blessing, and this is grace.”

See the emotional video below:

Fans react to the emotional video

The heartwarming and emotional video moved a lot of fans and colleagues of the couple to tears in their comment section. Read some of their reactions below:

Royalhugssurprises:

“So beautiful.”

Iamoyinkanade:

“I feel like make I just go find wife marry now now.”

Bosealaoo:

“Iku o ni ya yin loruko Jesu..... who is cutting onions.”

Crackydon:

“Highly emotional Love you guys @adedimejilateef And @mo_bimpe ❤️ Forever together InshaAllah ❤️.”

Ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

“Dear Allah, pls bless this union forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Hordeyneeran_sophia:

“Congratulations momma may u be best of friends forever am soo happy for u guys may Almighty Allah bless your union.”

Rhiks_herbs:

“So sweet to watch, Wish you a Blessed Home & Your is Blessed Already .”

Mo Bimpe becomes Rahmatullah as she weds Adedimeji Lateef in Muslim wedding

A post from actor Adedimeji Lateef to his beloved bride Mo Bimpe has shown that the actress has adopted a Muslim name.

The actress used to be a devoted Christian but her marriage to the Muslim actor has made her convert to the religion.

In a post where Adedimeji pledged his love to his woman, he revealed that her Muslim name is now Rahmatullah.

