Nigerian Arobeats queen Tiwa Savage has made claims about the delay in her career breakthrough

In a recent episode of The Receipts podcast, the music diva shared her firm belief that God delayed her fame for a reason

The mother of one further shared reasons why it was so for her as she acknowledged the achievements she bagged in her thirties

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage shared her thoughts on why she believes her success was delayed by divine intervention.

In a recent appearance on The Receipts podcast, the single mother of one singer explained that her rise to fame was intentionally slowed down by a higher power for a greater purpose.

Tiwa Savage talked about her rise fame. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Savage believed the delay allowed her to become an inspiration to women who achieve success later in life.

She said:

"I feel like God has done this on purpose. God delayed my success for a purpose. I used to be like, why wasn't I successful in my twenties? I started succeeding in my thirties.

"It's to bless other people. It's to bless that 25-year-old girl who's scared about what the future holds. If she opens my page and sees that I started in my thirties, she would be like, 'I still have time.'"

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage recently got back to Nigeria and a mammoth crowd was seen welcoming her at the airport.

The music star, who got a house filled with roses on Valentine's Day months ago, has been away from home for quite a while now.

After she came back to her country, a crowd was already waiting for her at the airport with trumpets and drums.

They sang the Somebody's Son crooner's praises to high heavens and blew the trumpet as she was going to her car. The music star gave out N1 million to the people, who came to welcome her.

Tiwa Savage speaks about her "toasters"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage left social media buzzing following a revelation she made on air.

While she was a guest on the Beat FM radio station, Tiwa shared that she gets more advances from women than men.

The Kele Kele Love crooner's conversation with the show host threw netizens off balance as many failed to believe their ears.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng