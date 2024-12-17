Tiwa Savage is back to Nigeria and fans were at the airport to receive her back home with trumpet and singing

In the clip, some men gathered round her and were singing her praises as she was trying to make her way to her car

The singer gave out a million naira to the people, who came to welcome her as fans also hailed her gesture in the comment section

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is back to Nigeria and a mammoth crowed was seen welcoming her at the airport.

The music star, who got a house filled with roses on Valentine's Day months ago, has been away from home for quite a while now.

After she came back to her country, a crowd was already waiting for her at the airport with trumpets and drums.

They sang the Somebody's Son crooner's praises to high heavens and blew the trumpet lovely as she was going to her car.

Tiwa Savage gives out N1m

The music star, whose ex-husband lost his mother month ago, gave out N1 million to the people, who came to welcome her.

A guy was seen flaunting the cash after Savage had left them at the airport to her destination.

How fans reacted to Tiwa Savage's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video where Savage was being welcomed to Nigeria. Here are some of the comments below:

@fortunesaxx:

"Make una protect aunty tiwa @tiwasavage My 1million dey her hand, welcome ɓack beautiful moma."

@spotlite_arena:

"Mama for the boys.."

@edwardlabguy_:

"Please protect her ooo. My 1 million dey her hand like this. Welcome beautiful Tiwa: we gather dey."

@callme_valdonald:

"You see doings, Who be that one wey say 50k for two people."

@sparklesdammy:

"Tiwa their mummy both online and offline."

@ezenku_official:

"Baba show me love."

@dem.icrown:

"Wait oo she told us she was to meet her flight last night wow, she’s back."

@oga_carlos07:

"Female 001 in Africa."

@didi_fashion_store_:

"Let’s change mamas name to mama 1 meter."

@d_realsolz:

"The hottest woman in town right now. She’s not retiring anytime soon and we go rock the Mega Money Music till the end of the year."

Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa link up

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and Makinwa were sighted after they linked up to have dinner.

The two were not in talking term for a very long time before ending their feud.

They entertained their fans by whining their waist as they twinny in the same top and jean trousers.

