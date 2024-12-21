A Nigerian lady has shared her experience on social media after relocating to the United Kingdom for greener pastures

In a video, she lamented over the struggles of surviving over there, noting that her new residence is not for 'last born'

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A young Nigerian lady's candid account of her struggles in the United Kingdom has gone viral on social media.

After relocating to the UK in pursuit of better opportunities, she found herself grappling with the harsh realities of living abroad.

Last born shares her struggles in UK Photo credit: @lollydaph/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Last born in UK cries out

The lady, who shared her story on TikTok under the handle @lollydaph, spoke about the challenges she faced in her new surroundings.

Her video confession revealed her pain, as she acknowledged that her experiences had tested her resolve and pushed her to discover inner strength she never knew she possessed.

According to the last born, the country 'humbled' her and she desired to have her mother with her in the UK.

"This UK no be for last born o. I have been humbled. I never knew I had this strength I have now in me. I want my mummy," she said.

Reactions trail lamentation of last born in UK

The lady's words touched many TikTok users who took to the comments section to share their stories of struggle.

@Sarah Osarumwense said:

"I have never worked this hard since I started working. Me wey lazy. Imagine doing 12 hours for 6 days."

@Gerry said:

"We last born way wan make our siblings and parents dey olrie. Make everyone dey together."

@Sandycrush said:

"I don’t even have time for TikTok again. Shift is after my wel being."

@itzmickymilito7 said:

"I love your courage and braveness keep soaring higher and higher. It is not easy at all."

@Sandy said:

"We suppose just dey 1 side dey flex the older ones money, no be to dey work, cause I am tired, mummy ooh."

@fabulous_star3 said:

"Me that I sit down in the comfort of my home and do my architectural designs, I am now jumping around for shift."

@Olasunkanmi said:

"Una no believe pe I never do any work for since them born me na me come dey. Make I no talk."

@Tri-Boat Unique said:

"I never knew I was strong until theses past few days, ei someone’s little girl like me."

@Adedoyin Omolara said:

"From Monday will phone will be switched off cuz the number of people I need to send money e too much. To be first born no be child play."

@oyin156 added:

"I swear I cried to the point that my client became my career she will keep asking me if am alright. Wo am not all this stress is not for me am a soft girl."

UK-based lady laments over stress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom lamented over the amount of stress she was facing abroad.

The sad lady also complained about demands from her back at home, adding that she worked so hard and didn’t have time for fun.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng