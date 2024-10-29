Nigerian music crooner Tiwatipe Savage, widely known as Tiwa Savage, left social media buzzing following a revelation she made on air

While she was a guest on the Beat FM radio station, Tiwa shared that she gets fancies from women more than men

The kele kele love crooner's conversation with the show hots threw netziens off balance as many failed to believe their ears

Nigerians were glued to their screens after a video of Tiwatope Savage, a Nigerian renowned singer, went viral on social media.

The fashionable music star, who earlier proclaimed herself the 'Big One' in the industry, further revealed details about her personal and dating life.

The Beat FM interviewers had told Tiwa that many women admire and look up to her. She replied in the affirmative, adding that a lot more women hit on her than men.

Her response startled the interviewer, who then shared her observations about the singer and actress and possible reasons why it could be so.

The interview shared that Tiwa has a very easy and receptive aura, which could appeal to more women than men. Tiwa, however, admitted, adding that he loves that about herself.

Watch clip here:

Fans react to Tiwa's revelation

Read some reactions below:

@DiabloChaze:

"Sisterhood don get the likes of Bobrisky too?"

@TitusMi21693891:

"Did she know she’s closing 50?"

@Saintxecl:

"Gistlover don see number 1 for batch A in lesbian😂."

@LemonadesWith:

"Tiwa didn't get a hot girl era in her teens and 20s and 30s, she's getting it now in her 40s. she also looks better now than she did back then."

@olayinkadavid_:

"So, no be only we dey find you hot, ladies too."

@Successaw:

"You don't know why keh. Tiwa, we both know why."

@Ifyfaith245:

"Gist lover go soon mention you for him/her list."

@AkporieO64324:

"Her sex appeal is on a highhhh, thats why. She’s one very s*xy lady."

@Emmanuelnwaokek:

"Aunty tiwa you’re talking too much this day’s no be album you won release so?"

Tiwa Savage dismisses debate about top 3

Meanwhile, Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has reacted to the regular conversation of the top three artists in Nigeria.

In an interview, she dismissed the notion that she was not among the big three artists and shared her position in the industry.

She also spoke about how female singers' songs are usually missing from the top 100 music charts.

