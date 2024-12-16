Nigerian singer Oritsefemi is back in the news after socialite Rahman Jago called him out on social media

Rahman Jago blasted the music star for rocking the fake version of his High Fashion designer outfit

This call-out led to fans digging up an old video of rapper Zlatan Ibile speaking about people rocking fake versions of his clothing line

Nigerian singer Abiodun Majemite Ekele, aka Oritsefemi, was recently dragged by socialite Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, aka Rahman Jago, on social media.

It all started when Double Wahala crooner posted a video of himself on his Instagram page. In the clip, the music star was rocking a replica of one of Rahman Jago’s High Fashion designer wears.

The socialite was displeased to see the music star rocking a fake version of his design, and he took to Oritsefemi’s comment section to put him on blast.

Fans use Zlatan Ibile's old video to react to Rahman Jago and Oritsefemi drama. Photos: @rahman_jago_, @oritsefemi, @zlatan_ibile

Rahman Jago wrote:

“Bro stop wearing this terrible fake shiit. C’mon😢.”

See Oritsefemi’s video below:

Video of Zlatan Ibile’s reaction to people wearing fake reemerges

Amid the online drama between Rahman Jago and Oritsefemi, netizens had a series of mixed reactions. This led to an old video of rapper Omoniyi Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, resurfacing online.

In the old clip, Zlatan reacted to people who wear fake clothing from his ZTTW fashion brand. According to the music star, for people to wear fake, it means there’s an original version.

See the video below:

Fans take sides in Rahman Jago and Oritsefemi drama

After Zlatan Ibile’s old video resurfaced online, social media users reacted to Rahman Jago calling out Oritsefemi for wearing fake. Read some of their comments below:

_oyiza:

“People wey dey buy f@ke, make them dey buy am, until dey get M0ney to buy original. Zlatan spoke facts!”

Debbie_adaorah:

“Zlatan has always been a real one❤️.”

Real_og_07:

“He’s been there and he didn’t forget 🧠 Symbol Of Hope 💯.”

olabiyi_julius:

“If original no Dey fake no go Dey!!! Hmmm 🤲🏾🙏🏽.”

Brownsugar_coco:

“If original no dey fake no go dey 📌.”

eckovista:

“JAGO broke the bro code!”

baneli_prohair:

“Man could have messaged him privately and offered to deliver to him the original one. He just lost a potential big client.”

Mide_luxury_wears67:

“Allegedly o…If Fendi and gucci hold people for Naija…nobody go remain except my mama wey no like anything ready to wear.”

Beautybyaduni:

“Motivation don dey like this make I go wear my fake amornicapel 😂.”

Jernald_couture_:

“And some people were busy mocking Oritse Femi. Check very well. Those ones wear Carter Efe wristwatch thinking they’re wearing original Cartier.”

kingjoshforu:

“JAGO ACTING LIKE HE DIDNT WEAR FAKE WEARS BEFORE E GET MONEY na your money wear what you can afford.”

vikzey_hussle:

“In as much as Jago Dey right but him for dm baba, Femi nah legend and should be accorded that respect, respectfully!”

phemmypoko:

“Facts Facts. Zlatan spoke well. At the end of the day, it’s all PR for your brand. But Oritse Femi shouldn’t have worn that outfit. E get wetin person dey avoid as public figure, it’s called see finish 😂.”

Shes__precious__:

“You people shouldn’t invalidate Rahman’s feelings with what zlatan said, to each their own👌.”

ajokebaby659:

“Nobody deserves to be humiliated like this😢😢.”

Bk_gmb:

“Well it’s Jago’s brand.. he has every right to defend it.”

Ashluxe boss drags singer Lyta

In other similar news, Legit.ng previously reported on how singer Lyta was dragged by Ashluxe boss, Olayinka Ashogbon, for wearing a fake version of his design.

The entrepreneur was displeased with the singer, whose real name is Opeyemi Rahim, and posted a picture of him wearing the fake outfit.

Lyta wore the black and yellow designer shirt on Children's Day and posted it on his Instagram page. Olayinka screenshotted it and posted it on Snapchat, as he warned others.

