A writer and X user Dr Penking has expressed displeasure over the attitude of some businessmen in Aba

According to him, the fashion store opened by singer Zlatan Ibile in Lekki has been copied by the traders in the Eastern part of the country

He noted that their actions would make it difficult for the singer to recoup his money and his post generated mixed reactions

Aba traders are known to create an imitation of original products and they have done it again as they recreated their version of singer Omoniyi Raphael, aka. Zlatan's ZTTW store.

Zlatan Ibile rocks designer wear and sits comfortably at his store. Image credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The singer recently opened a fashion store in Lekki, Lagos, and had numerous celebs in attendance. It spoke of class and opulence and could match with the top designer brands in the country.

However, a writer and X user Dr. Penking called out the Aba traders on their actions, stating that the ZTTW store is worth N237b and having a fake version will make it difficult for the singer to make his money.

Dr Penking wrote on X:

"Zlatan spent 237 billion naira to open this ZTTW store only for Aba to start counterfeiting his style in less than 24 hours. No pity at all. How will he recoup all that money?"

See his tweet below:

Netizens doubt the worth of the store

Several X users do not believe that Zlatan's store is worth N237b and they questioned the rationale behind Dr. Penking's price tag. They noted that it is one of the reasons the naira is losing value. See some of the comments below:

@Chichet_:

"The way una dey call money on this app ehn.. e come to be like say billion na normal money wey everybody fit afford."

@Ardeyifedd:

"Nawa ooo, we never fight $21M finish. You de bring 237 billion."

@OKWYtycoon:

"Between you and Daniel Regha, I dunno who chases more clouts. Do you know what 237 billion naira is?

@heisChapman:

"237 billion? Lmao. Sha not forgetting something spent over 10 million dollars or so to buy drinks at a club in Port Harcourt."

@NoNonsensezone

"The same people that will be shouting that they are demolishing Igbo man's business."

@iamtberry

"237 billion? He’s not even worth 1 billion naira. Una go Just dey call money like say na beans. Are you well at all? "

@cliifforrd

"I love Aba people; they always stand on business and have various ways to outshine the original brand. They’ll market it to you like it’s them that made it from the scratch."

@bidsman:

"N237 billion is one state budget."

