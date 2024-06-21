Global site navigation

Ashluxe CEO Calls Out Lyta for Wearing Imitation of His Design, Singer Replies: "This is Not Good"
by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • Yinka Ash, the CEO of the fashion brand, Ashluxe, has called out a singer Lyta for wearing a fake version of his designs
  • He posted a picture of the artiste on social media wearing the outfit with the tag that got many talking
  • Some social media users noted that what Yinka was inappropriate while others questioned the singer for his action

There was drama on social media as Olayinka Ashogbon, the chief executive officer of the clothing brand, Ashluxe, slammed Nigerian singer Lyta for wearing a duplicate of his designs.

Lyta and Yinka Ashogbon rock classy outfits
Lyta and Yinka Ashogbon give striking poses in their classy outfits. Image credit: @official_lyta, @yinkaash
Source: Instagram

The entrepreneur was displeased with the singer, whose real name is Opeyemi Rahim, and posted his picture wearing the fake outfit.

Lyta wore the black and yellow designer shirt on Children's Day and posted it on his Instagram page. Olayinka screenshotted it and posted it on Snapchat, warning others from wearing it.

In response to Yinka's call out, Lyta, previously signed to YBNL Records, posted a meme of a man kissing another on his cheeks. The second man is the picture of singer Zlatan Ibile but Lyta tagged the picture as Ashluxe.

Netizens had a field day watching the two public figures "fight" online and they shared their mixed reactions.

See Yinka's post below:

Check out Lyta's response below:

Netizens react to the drama

@royzkingin:

"If you no fit wear the original, wear a plain T-shirt, no be by force."

@mirexmoses:

"Why Lyta go dey wear fake Ashluxe for God's sake?"

@__Somto_:

"Omo, but we wear fake once once by mistake."

@numberonetweep

"This is not good."

@__Somto_:

"Wetin he do Yinka no good."

@__arike_adey:

"This is not cool."

@Redfairylee:

"Make e dash am original na."

@temiszn

"Unnecessary."

@Winifunds:

"He dey para."

@Just_cash04

"Lyta no try sha."

@swaggie_millixx:

"Omolomo. Lyta no want anything wey go affect him mental health any further."

Lyta apologises to baby mama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lyta and his baby mama Kemi Ayorinde had reconciled.

Kemi revealed this to her followers on social media.

The singer's baby mama said she had no regrets calling him out over his misbehaviour.

Source: Legit.ng

