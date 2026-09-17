Former Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong addressed a national forum of former presiding officers of state houses of assembly in Nigeria

Lalong defended Tinubu's removal of petrol subsidy, calling it one of the most consequential economic decisions taken in recent years

The former governor urged Nigerians to support the reform agenda, arguing that continuity was essential at this stage

Former Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has called on Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu a second term to see through the economic reforms his administration has introduced since taking office in 2023.

Lalong made the case while speaking as a guest at a national forum of former presiding officers of state houses of assembly in Nigeria.

Former Plateau governor says continuity is vital as Tinubu seeks to complete his economic agenda. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@atiku/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He argued that Tinubu had chosen a difficult path by tackling structural problems that previous governments had avoided, and that the country needed continuity to consolidate progress already made.

Lalong on the subsidy removal

The former governor devoted much of his remarks to defending Tinubu's removal of the petrol subsidy, which he described as "one of the most difficult and consequential economic decisions" taken in recent years.

He said successive administrations had been unwilling to confront the issue despite its damaging effect on public finances.

Lalong argued that the old subsidy arrangement had enabled a pattern of consumption without adequate investment in the economy's productive base.

"For decades, Nigeria consumed what we did not produce. We succeeded in making our future children pay for cheap petrol. Everyone knew the truth but no leader had the courage to confront it," he said.

He added that Tinubu's 2023 announcement marked a clear departure from that pattern, even though it came with short-term hardship for many Nigerians.

"It was not an easy decision. It was not a politically convenient decision. But sometimes, leadership is tested not by the decisions that are easy to make, but by the courage to make decisions that the moment demands," Lalong said.

A call to explain the reforms

Beyond defending the policy, Lalong urged former legislative leaders at the forum to act as advocates for the reform agenda in their communities, arguing that public understanding was critical to its success.

"Our duty today goes beyond assessment. Our duty is to be ambassadors of this difficult but necessary reform.

"President Tinubu has done his part by taking the bold decision. Our part is to help our people understand that the pains of today are the gains of tomorrow," he said.

Lalong said the next priority should be redirecting the resources freed by the subsidy removal into investments that could grow the economy over the long term. He expressed confidence that voters would recognise Tinubu's efforts at the polls.

"President Tinubu has exemplified those bold steps and come 2027, Nigerians will reward him to complete the great work," he said.

Many dump PDP ahead of 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that hundreds of members and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State have formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a decamping ceremony held in the area.

The defectors were largely drawn from Olle Oke Offin Ward in Kabba-Bunu local government area.

Source: Legit.ng