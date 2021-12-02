In Africa, it is common to see men getting married to women they are older than. In cases where it differs from the norm, eyebrows are raised as people give their unsought opinions on such relationships.

As rare as this may be in Africa, some women have taken the bull by the horns and married men younger than them, but they love.

Some Nigerian celebrities fall into this category. Amazingly, some have been married to their younger spouses for decades and have a happy family to show for it.

Nigerian female celebrities who are married to men they're older than. Photos: @realanitajoseph, stannze

In this article, Legit.ng lists five celebrity women who married younger men. For these women, age is just a number.

1. Lola Omotayo and Peter Okoye

After dating for eight years, 47-year-old Lola Omotayo married her 40-year-old husband, Peter Okoye. The couple got married in 2013 and have two lovely children together.

Their union has been a reference point since it was celebrated.

2. Blessing Jessica Obasi and Stan Nze

The 42-year-old actress got married to her 32-year-old husband who is also an actor. The couple tied the knot in September 2021.

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2023.

3. Kaffy and Papi Jameh

The 41-year-old dancer and her 33-year-old drummer husband got married in 2012. The couple is blessed with lovely children.

Though they have parted ways, they still co-parent together so well without drama.

4. Anita Joseph and Fisayo Olagunju

The 36-year-old Nollywood actress tied the knot with her 28-year-old hypeman husband, MC Fish. The couple tied the knot on February 14, 2020.

The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day.

5. Deola and Dare Art Alade

The 42-year-old singer and his wife, Deola, who doubles as his business partner, married in 2007 and have two children.

Dare's wife is eight years older than the musician.

These women have helped others to understand that age shouldn't be why they deny themselves a happily-ever-after.

We ride for life - AY to wife

Comedian AY Makun and his wife Mabel celebrated 17 years of friendship and 13 years of marriage. The couple took to their social media page to compliment each other as they took account of their marital journey.

Stating that they did not come so far in their journey by their strength, Mabel vowed to ride with her man for life.

Appreciating his woman for making his life better daily, AY said he would ensure that all his dreams will be about making hers come true.

