Guinea-Bissau confirmed their squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria and Tanzania

The Djuratus will face Tanzania on September 25 before taking on the Super Eagles on September 29 in Morocco

Head coach Emiliano Te named a 25-man squad featuring players from clubs across Europe and beyond

Guinea-Bissau have announced a 25-man squad for their upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures against Tanzania and Nigeria.

Head coach Emiliano Te published the squad through the Guinea-Bissau Football Federation's official Facebook page, naming players drawn from clubs across Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East for the two September matches.

Guinea-Bissau announces squad to face Nigeria. Photo by Mohamed Tageldin.

Source: Getty Images

The Djuratus will open their campaign against Tanzania's Taifa Stars on September 25, before hosting the Super Eagles of Nigeria on September 29. Both matches will be played in Morocco, according to Cabin Sportiva.

Guinea-Bissau full squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Baldé (Trofense), Fernando Embadjé (Lugo) and Manuel Djaló (Balzan FC).

Defenders: Jefferson Encada (Estrela da Amadora), Mauro Teixeira (Botev Plovdiv), Opa Sangaté (USL Dunkerque), Vítor Rofino (Famalicão), Gilberto Batista (Moreirense), Elyadjah Mendy (Nancy), Iano Simão da Silva (Penafiel) and Adramane Cassamá (AC Oulu).

Midfielders: Panutche Camará (Dundee United), Dálcio Gomes (APOEL), Bura (Lusitano de Évora), Ronaldo Vieira (San Jose Earthquakes), Mamadi Camará (Kayserispor), Renato Nhaga (Galatasaray) and Alfa Semedo (Al Fayha).

Forwards: Mama Baldé (Brest), Álvaro Djaló (Athletic Bilbao), Steve Ambri (Omonia 29M), Dânio Djassi (Portimonense SAD), Tamble Monteiro (Rio Ave), Franculino Djú (Trabzonspor) and Beto (Fiorentina).

The squad reflects a blend of experienced campaigners and players active in competitive European leagues, with Renato Nhaga of Galatasaray and Álvaro Djaló of Athletic Bilbao among the more prominent names included.

Nigeria will be looking to secure points against Guinea-Bissau as the Super Eagles build towards the 2027 AFCON, which is set to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Eric Chelle announces Super Eagles squad

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle announced the Super Eagles squad to face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in the AFCON 2027 qualifier.

The Franco-Malian manager also released a second squad for the international friendly match against Russia on October 6.

Source: Legit.ng