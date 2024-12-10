Singer Iyanya recently returned to social media to show love to his fans and followers as they celebrate the festive season

The Kukere cooner expressed his willingness to give out cash worth the amount of the price of a bag of rice

The singer, however, stirred reaction online with his response to a fan who quoted a bag of rice as N200k

Nigerian singer and songwriter Iyanya Mbuka, simply known as Iyanya, publicly expressed his willingness to give away money equivalent to the current price of rice per bag on Tuesday, December 10.

Iyanya, who recently reacted to claims that Davido abandoned Tekno in his time of need, tweeted his intention to give to his fans and supporters this festive season.

"How much be bag of rice ? make I start to give out some bags of rice (money equivalent)," Iyanya tweeted.

Barely minutes after the singer shared the tweets, Nigerians flooded his comment section with different responses. However, a netizen caught Iyanya's attention after boldly claiming a bag of rice was being sold for N200k.

Responding to the netizen, Iyanya asked what kind of rice was being sold for such an amount.

See their exchange below:

Reactions as Iyanya replies fan

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as Nigerians dropped funny responses. Read them below:

withthelegs:

"Declan rice sir."

lekhiat:

"Na Tpain price be that."

TeemarsBeauty:

"Baba wan use 200k guide."

gustavoofota001:

"E reach ask abeg."

Itzpelumi:

"Na Rice wey dey Arsenal."

AkoredeSparrow:

"Don't mind him jaare. Na 96k still went to the market on Sunday."

BrunoMax045"

"Baba mi I just need 100k for Xmas mbok please abeg."

MbehBassey12:

"Boss, Na 96k for my area make we join hands make my mama happy."

Iyanya responds to rumours of dating Vee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the singer made fun of an X user who claimed he and Vee were in a relationship.

The rumour stirred up after Vee shared a photo with the tattooed arm of a mystery man online.

Iyanya came across the tweet, and he was amused that the netizen came to the conclusion without any evidence. The singer responded with the viral slang "You go explain tire'.

