Controversial music producer Samklef drew the attention of people to a recent picture of Afrobeats star Davido

This came after the industry executive levelled allegations on the singer's fan base 30BG, claiming that they attacked him because he was supporting Wikzid and Burna Boy

Following that, Samklef shared a zoomed picture of the Afrobeats star to show netizens what he noticed as they all gave it different names

Controversial music entrepreneur Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, got into a heated argument with singer Davido's fans, 30BG. In an attempt to retaliate, he began taunting the musician.

In a post on his X account, Samklef spoke bitterly about what he has experienced from Davido's followers simply because he was for his rival Wizkid.

Samklef taunted Davido with his picture. Credit: @davido, @samklef

Samklef posted a photo of Davido that was intended for caricature. In the image, Samklef surrounded the margins of Davido's lips, attempting to convey the impression that OBO had yellowish particles at both ends.

He also attempted to belittle Davido by pushing netizens to consider who 30BG compared to Wizkid and Burna Boy.

"See una Dey insult me over cause I Dey post wizkid? See person wey una Dey compare with Wizkid and Burnaboy! Make I give una Sunday assignment since una no wan rest."

See his post below:

Samklef's photo of Davido stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amobikayce_:

"Na infection be that oh."

yagi_paid:

"Can we all agree that Samklef and BadBoyjago were from same hospital."

rahyor__:

"Omo to be celebrity hard die they are really going through a lot."

preshann_:

"Una Dey see blisters abi herpes… Me na harmattan dried saliva I dey see o, and it usually happens to those whom saliva secretes at the corner of their mouth."

mrhighstar:

"This evidence of washing different women."

phoenix___genesis:

"Bro got hypes, std and co."

ellas_luxury:

"Too much plate linking."

__oyebisi:

"You people saying herpes are really cr@zy oh, so you think a full grown man will take a picture with herpes blisters on his lips. Those are malaria symptoms."

lekanbabatunde1:

"To be a celebrity is not for the weak. How would you think to zoom someone’s picture fgs??? Ah."

