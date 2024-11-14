Nigerian singer Iyanya has reacted online after a man made a claim about Davido and Tekno’s relationship

The netizen claimed that despite Tekno giving Davido a hit song that kickstarted his career, OBO did not return the favour

The messy claims about Davido’s alleged abandonment of Tekno drew a reaction from Iyanya and made headlines

Nigerian singer Iyanya Mbuka is in the news after he reacted to claims that David Adeleke, aka Davido, betrayed Augustine Miles Kelechi, aka Tekno, when he needed him.

It all started when an X user, Oba (@obaoriade) shared a lengthy tweet where he claimed that Davido admitted in an interview that Tekno gave him a hit song when he was down for a while by giving him a fully recorded song.

However, he claimed that after Tekno had faced some issues, including undergoing throat surgery, he reached out to Davido for a feature on his album but was ignored by the 30BG boss.

Fans speak as Iyanya reacts to man's claim that Davido abandoned Tekno when he needed him. Photos: @iyanya, @davido, @teknomiles

According to the poster, even though a good turn deserves another, that does not apply in Nigeria’s music industry.

The tweep wrote:

“One artist told the world in an interview he didn’t have a hit for a while and Tekno came through for him, gave him a full recorded song and assured him it’s a hit. Years later after going through a lot himself including throat surgery, Tekno openly reached out to the same artist tweeting at him that he’ll like to be part of his then “forthcoming album” not only was he ignored he didn’t even come any close to the album. One would think one good turn deserves another… but not in the Nigerian music industry. I pray Tekno find his voice again.”

See his post below:

See the Davido interview the tweep referenced below:

Iyanya replies man who made claims about Davido and Tekno

Shortly after the X user, Oba, shared his lengthy post on the alleged sour relationship between Davido and Tekno, it drew Iyanya’s attention and he reacted.

The Mr Oreo crooner advised the netizen not to speak on things he knew nothing about. He wrote:

“Don’t tweet what you don’t know.”

See Iyanya’s tweet below:

Reactions as Iyanya speaks on claims about Davido and Tekno

Iyanya’s reaction to the netizen’s claim of the drama between Davido and Tekno made headlines with fans speaking about it.

Read some of their comments below:

Mike asked if Iyanya was Davido’s mouthpiece:

Big Saint brought out an old tweet of Tekna asking to be on Davido’s album:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

dreal_becky__:

“I never see wetin go make me hate David oo🤩.”

Victoria_soft_touch_:

“Na Davido matter go kpai una 😂.”

Ginisfavoured:

“I love Iyanya's reply, these internet people keep speaking like their live with all these celebrities.”

Dominica540:

“What did Davido do now ?”

sanitydeee:

“Oya tell us what u know 😂.”

Omoshewa_rhaph:

“The Davido I know is a generous person and can never do no wrong in my eyes 🌚.”

Iamtemade:

“This people always trying so hard to bring dirt on David’s name, you guys can’t bring him down never.”

abujacars_upgrades:

“😂Wahala.”

Dayveeddon:

“Na Davido matter make me believe wetin youruba people dey talk sey na person wey get Glory people dey beef and hate on. If you no get Glory nobody go see you.”

George01os:

“So the royalties Tekno dey receive from the song nor dey enough. As wiz give Tems success come mean say Tems must feature am.”

