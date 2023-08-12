Big Brother Naija star Vee sparked reactions after she posted the photo of a man's tattooed arm

Investigative netizens got to work, and a Twitter user reported that the arm belongs to veteran singer Iyanya

Iyanya saw the tweet and made fun of the netizen over their finding, which isn't backed up with any evidence

Nigerian singer Iyanya has made fun of a Twitter user who claimed he and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Vee are in a relationship.

It all started after Vee shared her photo with the tattooed arm of a mystery man on her Twitter page.

Netizens react to rumours that Vee and Iyanya are dating Photo credit: @iyanya/@veeiye

Source: Instagram

The Twitter user Morafa got to work and came to the conclusion that Iyanya and Vee are in a secret relationship.

How did Iyanya react to rumours?

Iyanya came across Morafa's tweet, and he was amused that he came to the conclusion without any evidence.

The singer also used the trending slang 'You go explain tire'.

He wrote:

"No evidence. You go Dey explain tire "

View the tweets below:

Netizens react to Iyanya's tweet

@Amara2thelma:

"How person wan take explain like this ??"

lifeoflagos_:

"There’s actually no evidence because we can’t see any similarities with the tattoos. But I know Iyanya is a good guy , especially since he unblow , be became even more nice . If it’s true I wish them happiness."

queensusz:

"Allow adults do them. Vee deserves happiness and I’m wishing her well."

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry:

"Vee do not allow them toss you around in that industry o ‍♀️‍♀️"

estherwhytebassey:

"Vee better run if he's the one Abi breakfast no dey tire you?"

an_na_bella11:

"No evidence o. You go really explain Taya"

only__xmimi:

"Evidence wey dey shine like sun u still dey cap "

glitzlingerie:

"Iyanya's hand isn't long like the one in the picture."

Why did Iyanya sign Yvonne Nelson's memoir?

Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, revealed how Yvonne Nelson's memoir hurt him after its release.

According to the Kukere hitmaker, the revelations about him in the book came as a surprise because he had talked with her not long before the book launch.

Speaking in an interview with Starr FM, Iyanya indicated his hurt stems from the fact that he is cool with the actress, but she failed to give him a heads-up about his feature in her book.

Source: Legit.ng