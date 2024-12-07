Rivalry Over Wizkid and Davido: Video As Tenants Compete, Disturb Neighbourhood With Kese and Awuke
- A video has emerged online showing two fans of Wizkid and Davido, who are tenants competing
- The clip showed the two tenants disturbing their compound with loud music as they grooved to their favourite singers' songs
- The video has since gone viral, stirring funny comments from netizens, while others shared what might become of the tenants
Music stars David Adeleke Davido and Ayo Balogun Wizkid's feud has moved away from online, with their fans even competing against each other online.
A trending video recently emerged online showing two tenants competing with each other over Wizkid and Davido.
While one of the tenants played Wizkid's trending song Kese, a track off his Morayo album, in his room, a clip showed his next-door neighbour grooving loudly to Davido's song.
Watch the video as tenants compete over Wizkid and Davido:
Reactions as tenants compete over Wizkid, Davido
Legit.ng captured some of the comments read them below:
oba_j4g0:
"Na me and my neighbor be this every morning I no dey even gree once I way I pray I trouble him mind cause I don’t care I steady dey kese."
timmyfowowe:
"We pass them."
upper__jrn09:
"Until landlord pursure Una Go Rest."
adaranijononi:
"Until landlord start to day ban fan before una go wise."
oreoluwaaimar:
"See the difference for the two rooms I no go talk pass that one FC4LIFE."
posipablo_entertainer:
"Luxury wan finish we FC."
amuludun_tvblog:
"See the sound so different and pure Big Wiz too sabi Lowkey Davido na Badboyjago set cus how u go Won mismanage ur funds on woman."
