Wizkid may have released his album a couple of weeks ago, but it's still buzzing and breaking records

Recall that the album racked in over 12.12 million streams on Spotify, making him the only Afrobeat artist with the highest first-day stream

In a recent post, it was announced that the singer's song has now broken another record on the US Afrobeat Billboard

Nigerian Afrobeat crooner Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun is again showing the world that he is a force to reckon with in the music ecosystem.

The singer, who continued to receive his flowers from fans and music lovers worldwide over this newly released album, Morayo, has indeed broken another record.

In a new development, it was stated that Wizzy becomes the first African artist to chart all the songs on his album on the US Afrobeat Billboard Top 20.

This feat has excited Wizkid FC fans, who have once again used social media stress to brag about their leader.

Morayo, which houses 16 tracks with guest features from Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Tiakola, and Jazmine Sullivan, to mention a few, was also recently listed as the favourite music on billboard.

Fans celebrate Wizkid

Wizkid’s Morayo album occupies top 17 spots

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Wizkid’s newly released Morayo album continued to make headlines on social media.

A few hours after its release, the album dominated all 17 top spots on the Apple Music chart.

The news spread on social media, raising interesting reactions from music lovers and fans of the singer.

