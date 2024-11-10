Popular social media AI girl Jadrolita has opened up about her relationship with Peller during a heated exchange with him

In the trending clip, the angry girl hurled insults at Peller while hinting at her reason for not pursuing a serious relationship with him

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens criticised her language as disrespectful while others supported her

Elizabeth Amadou Jarvis, a popular internet personality known for acting like a robot, sparked controversy after a heated exchange with her rumoured partner, Peller, went viral.

The explosive clip revealed Jarvis' frustration and disappointment with Peller's behaviour.

The video, shared by @marvelee30 on TikTok, captured her outburst as she lambasted Peller for his apparent lack of discretion.

Her anger boiled over, labelling Peller's behaviour "senseless" and citing it as a reason for 'thinking twice' about pursuing a serious relationship with him.

Jarvis' words cut deep, questioning his judgment and ability to filter his thoughts.

In her words:

"Are you mad? Are you stupid? Is it everything you will say? You don't know how to control your words? There are some things you should feed them and there are some things you should not feed them abi you don't have sense to that point? Ode. I expected you to have sense. It's because of this senselessness of yours that is making me think twice about you."

Reactions trail video of Jarvis blasting Peller

The clip ignited a firestorm of reactions from netizens on TikTok, with some condemning her language as disrespectful and aggressive.

Others rallied behind her, arguing that Peller's behaviour warranted her strong response.

@Macky of Goodbags said:

“Bc of this senselessness that’s making me think twice bout you“. That was real."

@Not the regular Coco stated:

"Omo Jarvis is very disrespectful! You can correct someone without being disrespectful or insulting them. If this was my bro I’d be mad pissed esp because it’s on the internet and in front of people."

@Adeleye Oladipupo Rasheed said:

"Javis is right. I swear has man you need to watch what come out of your mouth but people go still dey blame javis because peller."

@nothingonme said:

"No matter what I did wrong, only my female boss and my mother can talk to me like that, won't take that sht from any other woman. Not even my elder sister."

@Big Charls // Content Creator/ added:

"This is really not nice. No matter what, this is not the way to talk. This cant happen in Ghana. Swears."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis Jadrolita started trending online after tackling her rumoured boyfriend Peller on live video.

In the clip, Jarvis blew hot and slammed Peller for always repeating the same action that she warned him against.

