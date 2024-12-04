A TV and radio host Titi Oyinsan has shared her success story and how she worked hard to achieve success for herself and her family

She also opened up on how long she dated presenter Denrele Edun and how she feels whenever he talks about it

Titi recalled how she was doing modelling jobs for some big brands but her success story was associated with how she allegedly slept with men

A television and radio host Titi Oyinsan opened up on how she achieved success in her career and her relationship with media personality Denrele Edun.

Titi Oyinsan speaks about her career and moments with her ex-boyfriend Denrele Edun. Image credit: @titithedynamite, @chudeity

Source: Instagram

In an interview with podcast host Chude Jideonwo, she said that she dated Denrele, known for his dramatic outfits, for two and half years and does not mind him talking about it because he changed her life. She added that he was her first boyfriend.

She spoke fondly about being a model and how she travelled outside Nigerian for photoshoots with Fanta and other brands. However, some people accused her of sleeping with men because she was successful. Nevertheless, she continued doing her job and did not care about the negative comments.

Titi Oyinsan reveals her family's disappointment

The TV host shared how her parents worked hard in the United Kingdom and decided to invest in Nigeria. They contacted a man to help them out but he duped them. Consequently, the only place they could afford to live in when he got back to Nigeria was Mushin in Lagos.

Titi has been married for the past 10 years, and her union is blessed with two children. She is also celebrating 20 years in the industry and was hailed by several netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Titi Oyinsan's career story

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Titi Oyinsan's career story below:

@ewaoluwao:

"She looks like the lady on Super Mirelle Weavon pack that year."

@skin_gameng:

"She look a lady on Wake Up Nigeria on TVC."

@jolowokarina:

"Titi. Very humble lady o. Very humble. Her husband, Oscar is an amazing man too."

@horlarkwears:

"I love her so much. I love her twin girls, too. Really smart girls."

@lekki_ikoyi_lagos_properties:

"Oh I met her at the YouTube conference earlier in the year with her husband. She is beautiful and herself and her husband looks good together."

@thesocialmediachiefng:

"Dearest Titi take your flowers Queen, you survived and weathered every storm, I am also glad you are giving @denrele_edun his flowers! He is a living legend! Sending hugs and kisses."

Denrele Edun shares agonizing experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Denrele shared the horrible experience he had with stroke and how it affected half of his face.

According to him, he was down at a point and couldn't tell people that he was sick, so he had to honour engagements.

Edun also noted that his face was drooling to one side and he couldn't hold water in his mouth.

