Actress Stella Damasus showed emotions as she remembered her late husband Jaiye Aboderin 20 years after he passed away

She visited the grave of the deceased with her two daughters and they spoke glowingly about him

The movie star shared her intention for going to her late husband's grave and revealed that she prayed for strength to do so

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus was in a solemn mood as she visited the graveyard of her late husband Jaiye Aboderin, who died 20 years ago.

She said she wanted to honour his memory with her grown daughters, who are now old enough to do so. In the emotional video, she said that God gave Jaiye to her and took him away in a short time.

Stella Damasus honours her late husband Jaiye Aboderin 20 years after his death. Image credit: @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

One of her daughters recalled when her father was buried 20 years ago and she said she did not understand everything that happened those moments.

The mother of two thanked her family and friends who followed them to the grave and prayed for them. She also appreciated those who could not make it but still supported them from a distance. The role interpreter prayed that her late husband's soul would continue to rest in peace.

Jaiye Aboderin died of heart attack on December 3, 2004, at age 33 while playing basketball. He was survived by his wife Stella and two daughters.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Stella Damasus visits husband's grave

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Stella Damasus remembered her late husband 20 years after his death.

@nikkilaoye:

"Sending you and the girls so much love, prayers and hugs. JA continues to watch over you all. His memory is forever blessed."

@blessedevermore:

"True love last eternal. No matter how much you think you have moved on. They hold this special place in our hearts."

@classy_imaima:

"Beautiful legacy he has, be consoled."

@rumehejoor:

"God has been faithful through it all. Forever in our hearts and minds."

@nuelfoundation:

"This brought tears to our eyes, sending love to you and your family."

Stella Damasus marks late husband's death anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stella Damasus lost her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin, many years ago.

The mum of two put up a post gushing about the things he meant to her as she marked his remembrance.

Stella also revealed how her world shattered after she lost her husband and how she had to pull herself together for the sake of their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng