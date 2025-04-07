The Ministry of Foreign Affairs debunked the claim that Nigeria has been included in a list of countries facing an entry ban into Saudi Arabia

The ministry said Saudi Arabian authorities have officially denied the validity of this viral memo

The Saudi Tourism Centre said that the only circular issued by the Saudi authorities were guidelines around hajj travels

Saudi Arabia, Mecca - Saudi Arabian authorities have denied placing Nigeria and 13 other countries on travel restriction.

The Saudi Tourism Centre dismissed issuing a viral memo notifying travellers of visa restrictions and an entry ban.

According to TheCable, the memo named Egypt, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, and Algeria among the countries facing the restrictions.

The memo also restricted Nigeria, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh from applying for new short-term Saudi visas, including visas for business, visits (single/multi-entry), tourism, and family visits.

The memo claimed the restrictions are scheduled to take effect on April 13, 2025.

According to the document, citizens from the listed countries would not be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia from the effective date, even if they hold valid visas.

“Non-compliance may result in a 5-year ban from entering KSA.”

The Saudi Tourism Centre debunked the document, describing it as unofficial.

The agency explained that it only issued circulars on guidelines around hajj travels.

“Anyone holding a Tourist visa is not permitted to perform Hajj, enter or stay inside Makkah during 01 Thul Quda to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH (29 April to 11 June 2025 AD).”

The Saudi hajj visa is granted exclusively for the hajj pilgrimage and is valid only during the Muslim holy period.

Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saudi Arabia did not place a ban on Nigerians.

Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle, @alkayy

The Ministry urges the public to disregard the misleading document and to always verify travel information from official sources before taking action.

Abdulkadir, explained that the only restriction applies to tourist visa holders during the Hajj season.

"The Saudi Arabian authorities have officially denied the validity of this viral memo, which falsely claims that several countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, India, Pakistan, and others, would be subject to visa restrictions and an entry ban. The Saudi Tourism Centre has confirmed that no such directive exists, and that the only official travel guidelines currently in place pertain to the Hajj pilgrimage."

One-year Saudi Arabia visa banned for 14 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that starting February 1, 2025, travellers from 14 countries can only obtain single-entry visas into Saudi Arabia valid for 30 days, ending multiple-entry options.

The ban impacts tourism, business, and family visas for nations including India, Egypt, among others.

Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, and residency visas remain unaffected, with Saudi authorities stating the policy is necessary for immigration control.

