A video of Portable and his lover Queen Dami, an ex-wife to the late Alaafin of Oyo, is trending online

In the viral video, the Zeh Nation and Queen Dami engaged in a profound conversation about love and money

Queen Dami also spoke on the only reason that could make her end her relationship with the Zeh Nation label boss

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable Zazu, has reunited with his lover Queen Dami, the ex-wife of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable made headlines after he called out Queen Dami and accused her of chasing girls away from his restaurant and bar.

Queen Dami calls herself Portable's last wife. Credit: portablebaeby/officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

However, it looks like the lovebirds have put their differences behind them. They were recently spotted in a loved-up mood while having a profound conversation about love and money.

The Zazu crooner in the video that is circulating online asked Queen Dami if she was with him for love or because he had money. In a prompt response, the former wife of the Alaafin stated clearly that she was with him for his money.

Portable also vowed never to let her leave as he joked about dealing with her should attempt to do so.

In another clip, Queen Dami, who suggested she was Portable's last wife, stated that she would only leave Portable if he decided to marry another wife after her.

Watch as Portable and Queen Dami speak about love and money below:

Reactions on Portable's video with Queen Dami

Read the comments Legit.ng captured below as some netizens shared their opinions about Queen Dami's voice.

ugegbe_e:

"She swallow jbl speaker?"

_oyiza:

"She no get front teeth nii?"

maryhalimat:

"Why is she laughing and sounding like an “i pass my neighbor generator” that has plug issues."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"I was genuinely curiously watching till she laughed… I don laugh enter my neighbor crate of kaikai…I’m on bottle tiri now! Pray for me."

jaylodolls:

"Portable and his Sango otta wives."

kofz_coco:

"Dirty love. Stinking relationship."

thechefajfoodhub:

"Abeg that laugh na voice over abi real?"

Queen Dami visits Lege's dating show

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Queen Dami attended Lege Miami's dating show.

The former wife of the Alaafin said she was ready to settle down with another man.

Lege, in a viral video from his Instagram Live, told her to move back and turn on the light so that he and others can see her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng