MTN Group partners are ready to have a direct competition with Netflix, Showmax, and MultiChoice for streaming market share in Africa

The telecommunications giant will partner with UK company Synamedia to launch a new streaming service

The service will deliver both linear TV and on-demand content, featuring localised programming

Telecoms giant MTN Group is set to partner with UK-based video software provider Synamedia to launch a next-generation streaming platform for mobile and broadband users across the continent.

The partnership marks MTN’s bold entry into the competitive video-on-demand market, positioning it alongside global and regional heavyweights such as Netflix, Showmax, Amazon Prime Video, and MultiChoice.

In a statement released on Monday, April 7, MTN said the new service, which will combine linear TV and on-demand video, is designed to cater to Africa’s fast-evolving media consumption habits.

It will be powered by Synamedia’s advanced, cloud-based technologies and feature a mix of monetisation models ranging from subscriptions to ad-supported content and free channels with targeted advertising.

Speaking on the new Streaming platform Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Group’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We see a unique opportunity to transform video consumption in Africa with high-quality, accessible, and relevant content. This partnership enables us to leverage cutting-edge technology and deep customer insights to enhance entertainment experiences and drive digital inclusion.”

Also, Paul Segre, Synamedia CEO, said:

“Thanks to MTN’s leadership and innovation, smartphone owners across Africa will be able to enjoy innovative linear TV and on-demand video. By taking advantage of the breadth of our integrated, cloud-based portfolio to quickly deploy new services at scale, MTN will be able to create a groundbreaking set of offerings for customers and viewers that will drive new revenues.”

What MTN is promising with the new platform?

With over 290 million subscribers in 19 African countries, MTN Group is well positioned to leverage its existing infrastructure and customer base to roll out the platform at scale.

The statement said the initiative underscores both companies’ commitment to digital inclusion, aiming to make quality entertainment more accessible across underserved regions Punch reports.

It added:

"By leveraging innovative technologies and a localised approach, this partnership is poised to create a service that brings value to audiences and contributes to the development of the continent’s digital ecosystem. With this strategic alignment, MTN and Synamedia are taking meaningful steps toward empowering communities, driving industry progress, and shaping the future of entertainment in Africa."

