Yul Edochie’s Signee Mr V.ic Laments About the Economy and How He Survives: “I Spend N800k Weekly”
- Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s new signee Mr V.ic became another trending topic online after he joined the viral rant challenge going online
- Legit.ng reported that Nigerian youths decided to use social media to make their voices heard as they complained about the economy
- Mr V.ic, in a recent video, revealed the amount he spends in a day to survive amid the harsh economic conditions, triggering reactions online
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerian actor Yul Edochie's new signee, Mr V.ic, has piqued the interest of his countrymen following his recent internet charges.
The emerging singer said in a recent video that he spends between N750k and N800k each week to survive in the current economy.
He went on to express his sincere worry for those who do not earn enough to meet their basic requirements.
Mr. V.ic stated that the cost of living was currently onerous, and he couldn't imagine what others were going through in the country.
“Verydarkman was deported from China”: Fresh claims about activist’s moments in Asian country emerge
He also revealed that he spent about N100,000 in a single day making giveaways for followers who DM him crying for help.
Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie is the latest celebrity to venture into the competitive Nigerian music industry.
The movie star recently announced on his social media timeline that he had signed up a new artist.
Barely a year after Yul launched an online church, and promoted traditional religion, he has made an audacious move into the music industry. Yul disclosed he has signed a new artist on his “record label” and has his first single out.
Watch him talk below:
Nigerian react to Yul Edochie’s signee’s rant
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
oilgas_25 said:
"You no see Davido, wizkid, don jazzy, olamide to promote your music na Yul way no fit promote his church business go help you. To blow never dey hungry you."
cecilia__remi said:
"Na you suppose sign yourself o if you spend that much in a week.. But it’s possible sha."
hilarioushoma wrote;
"Garri is cheap where I stay....is just the shipping price that's 4 times higher than the commodity."
shoes_by_demokraft wrote:
"He who signed you is part of the problem you facing yourself."
i_am_sa_m said:
"Once you comot Dangote, Otedola, obi Cubana and the few of them, everybody for naija don turn poor masses by force."
_rosythrone said:
"It's sad how this country now makes basic needs be looking like luxury."
empress_uche said:
"All around the world the masses are standing up and protesting against their government, it’s high time man step down and women run the world. The government of the most happiest country is made up of 60% women. Man have proven time and time again that they are not natural leaders and it shows not only in history but the current state of the world. Its time for a matriarchy."
thekhalie wrote:
"What a sad country, we need to do something about it, we can’t keep living in abject poverty."
Peller, Jarvis mourn Nigeria’s economy
Nigerian social media stars Peller whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, and Elizabeth Amadu, aka Jarvis or Jadrolita, have joined the viral 30DaysRantChallenge online.
The recent trend has seen various Nigerian youths complaining and wailing about the country’s crashing economy.
These young individuals are making their voices heard as they also demand action. Joining others, the TikTok lovebirds expressed their frustrations and opinions about the nation.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.