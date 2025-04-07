Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s new signee Mr V.ic became another trending topic online after he joined the viral rant challenge going online

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian youths decided to use social media to make their voices heard as they complained about the economy

Mr V.ic, in a recent video, revealed the amount he spends in a day to survive amid the harsh economic conditions, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie's new signee, Mr V.ic, has piqued the interest of his countrymen following his recent internet charges.

The emerging singer said in a recent video that he spends between N750k and N800k each week to survive in the current economy.

Yul Edochie’s Signee Mr V.ic complains shares concerns towards his fellow countrymen. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He went on to express his sincere worry for those who do not earn enough to meet their basic requirements.

Mr. V.ic stated that the cost of living was currently onerous, and he couldn't imagine what others were going through in the country.

He also revealed that he spent about N100,000 in a single day making giveaways for followers who DM him crying for help.

Yul Edochie’s latest signee Mr. V.ic reveals that he spends over N750K to N800k weekly just to make ends meet. Credit: @mrvic

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie is the latest celebrity to venture into the competitive Nigerian music industry.

The movie star recently announced on his social media timeline that he had signed up a new artist.

Barely a year after Yul launched an online church, and promoted traditional religion, he has made an audacious move into the music industry. Yul disclosed he has signed a new artist on his “record label” and has his first single out.

Watch him talk below:

Nigerian react to Yul Edochie’s signee’s rant

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oilgas_25 said:

"You no see Davido, wizkid, don jazzy, olamide to promote your music na Yul way no fit promote his church business go help you. To blow never dey hungry you."

cecilia__remi said:

"Na you suppose sign yourself o if you spend that much in a week.. But it’s possible sha."

hilarioushoma wrote;

"Garri is cheap where I stay....is just the shipping price that's 4 times higher than the commodity."

shoes_by_demokraft wrote:

"He who signed you is part of the problem you facing yourself."

i_am_sa_m said:

"Once you comot Dangote, Otedola, obi Cubana and the few of them, everybody for naija don turn poor masses by force."

_rosythrone said:

"It's sad how this country now makes basic needs be looking like luxury."

empress_uche said:

"All around the world the masses are standing up and protesting against their government, it’s high time man step down and women run the world. The government of the most happiest country is made up of 60% women. Man have proven time and time again that they are not natural leaders and it shows not only in history but the current state of the world. Its time for a matriarchy."

thekhalie wrote:

"What a sad country, we need to do something about it, we can’t keep living in abject poverty."

Peller, Jarvis mourn Nigeria’s economy

Nigerian social media stars Peller whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, and Elizabeth Amadu, aka Jarvis or Jadrolita, have joined the viral 30DaysRantChallenge online.

The recent trend has seen various Nigerian youths complaining and wailing about the country’s crashing economy.

These young individuals are making their voices heard as they also demand action. Joining others, the TikTok lovebirds expressed their frustrations and opinions about the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng