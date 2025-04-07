Singer Eedris Abdulkareem has sent a message to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a new diss track he just released

In the video which surfaced online, he sent the son of the president, Seyi Tinubu to his father with a daring message

Fans were excited to see the new song as they wished the singer can feature them because they also have so many things to say

Veteran singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has released a new diss track, cataloguing happenings and the suffering of the people in Nigeria.

The singer, who marked his wedding anniversary, boldly called out President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi in the song.

Eedris Abdulkareem's fans react to his new song about Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu AND President Bola Tinubu.

In the song titled 'Tell Your Papa' the music star said that the people are hungry as the president was not trying.

Eedris told Seyi to tell his father, President Bola Tinubu that the country was hard, and it had gotten t5o a stage that it was worse than Jagajaga.

The music star also affirmed in his song that the president has too many empty promises.

Eedris Abdulkareem sends message to Seyi, Bola Tinubu with new song about Nigeria and suffering masses.

Eedris dares Seyi Tinubu

In the video, Abdulkareem dared Seyi Tinubu, who is a friend to Nollywood actor, Lege Miamii to travel by road and accused him of always flying by air.

He also stated that Seyi Tinubu was always flying private jets and insecurity was not his problem, Abdullkareem told him to take the message to his father.

Here is part of the lyrics below:

“Seyi, people are hungry, Tinubu, people are hungry, Seyi, I swear, your papa no try.

"Take our message to him, try travel by road. You travel on private jet so insecurity is not your problem.

"Tell your papa country hard, this one pass jagajaga. Too much empty promises. Tell you papa people dey die."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Eedris Abdulkareem's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer and his song. Here are comments below:

@joyce_uc22_ said:

"Nothing should happen to this man, national treasure."

@macqueen_04 commented:

"Ahh swear this one don pass jagajaga, like this na, I miss the era of Nigeria jagajaga at least something still good then. This era wey person Dey don pass jagajaga."

@bol_ade reacted:

"Calling names with full chest. I too like this man."

@_lov_issabella stated:

"Every Nigerian needs to be featured in this track abeg."

@being_ngodoo shared:

"This man sang till he’s getting old yet nothing has changed. Omo."

@_olahrecky commented:

"He for feature me oh bcuz he get watin dy my mind to voice out."

@_iammarvis_ reacted:

"I support this song with 10 crates of eggs and one bag of rice."

@qween_dara001 shared:

"Eedris never misses.Tell ur papa Abeg country really hard and this one really pass jagajaga true true."

Kenny Ogungbe speaks about Eedris Abdulkareem

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Kenny Ogungbe was excited to speak about Eedris Abdulkareem and what he did for him during his time of need.

The broadcaster was on Nedu Wazobia's FM's show, Honest Bunch podcast, where he praised Eedris for giving him money to pay for his children's fees.

