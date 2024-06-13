Nigerian media personality and top fashion icon Denrele Edun brings the heat on the internet as he clocks 43

The show host shared breath-taking images with his fans online and has not stopped receiving compliments

However, Denrele's birthday post caption has raised a couple of eyebrows after he threw subtle shades

Nigerian entertainer Denrele Edun is on the lips of netizens following his astounding birthday pictures.

The show host celebrated his 43rd birthday on Thursday, June 13, 2024, months after he opened up about his health struggles.

Denrele Edun celebrates his 43rd birthday with bright pictures. Credit: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Denrele shared a sequence of images online. The images were colourful yet endearing. He played with a couple of colours, with vibrant Pink and Orange dominating his look. Denrele also wore his braided hair up in an updo, with makeup to match it all.

"Aging like a superhero" - Denrele Edun

Denrele's birthday post caption failed to go unnoticed. He bragged about his pizzazz and how his competitors could not copy his class.

He also noted that his birthday shoot was hurriedly put together on the morning of his big day, but they still managed to make it 'high artsy fashion'.

He wrote:

"Burns with Beauty no Lens can contain. Fierce Feisty Funky Fearless Flawless Fab forty free! They pressed Control C and still couldn't Copy this Class! Aging like a Superhero. 43 years of saving the day. Hold up, Denrele ain't Aging.... he's Marinating. Recycled teenager l'omo!"

See Denrele's post here:

Nigerians celebrate Denrele's birthday

Below are some celebratory messages from Edun's fans, colleagues and well-wishers:

@carolynahutchings:

"Happppy birthday my darling , the one who goes out of his way to hail me and remind me of who I am and what I have achieved so far."

@jaecaprioo:

"Happy birthday to the electrifying man."

@_omo.oba_:

"And still radiant as everrr!!!….. Happy Birthday."

@theunidenticalduo:

"Happiest of birthdays derele, werele the ever so sweet, happy, kind , positive,energetic, a solution master aka the therapist."

@crazeclown:

"OG before IG. Happiest birthday and more and more and more blessings."

@elsieokpocha:

"Denrele my darling!!!!!! A very happy birthday to you. Live long."

@officialosas:

"Happy Birthday to youuuuuu! Blessings always Denrele."

Denrele Reveals Things He Did to Make Money

Popular Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun recently shared some of the things he did to make money during his hustling days.

While speaking as a guest on the TV show, Denrele revealed how he used to dance at the African Shrine and more.

Many Nigerians reacted to the video with a number of them commending the media personality’s career growth.

Source: Legit.ng