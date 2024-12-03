Comedian Seyi Law decided to share his thoughts on the Tax Reform Bills and he tackled Governor Zulum of Borno state for disapproving it

The funnyman thrashed the academic qualifications of the professor which got some netizens to reprimand him including X user Ekene

Seyi Law was not comfortable with Ekene's opinion and he lambasted him, however, Ekene schooled the comedian with some bragging rights

Nigerian comedian Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, is in the news again for exchanging words with a netizen.

He questioned Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state for complaining about the Tax Reform Bills. The politician had said that the bill would not be beneficial to the north but to Lagos and Rivers states, hence, he asked for more time before it was implemented.

According to Seyi Law, Zulum should not hold the South-West region to ransom because of the Tax Reform Bills and he said that the degrees of those defending their elites have been thrown into the garbage including that of Zulum.

X user Ekene drags Seyi Law

In his response to Seyi Law's tweet, an X user @IamEkene_ said that the former was wrong for speaking about Zulum in that matter. He added that he was not his state governor and he could get sacked for his statement.

Moreover, when he gets sacked, he may have to go back to President Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, and share his empty ideas with him or go back to cracking his dry jokes.

Seyi Law replies X user Ekene

The comedian, who is a senior special assistant on Entertainment and Tourism to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, refused to back down from the fight with Ekene and he responded to his tweet saying:

"Your head is as big as Ekenedilichukwu yet devoid of a functioning brain."

Ekene fires back at Seyi Law

The X user bragged about his grandfather's connection with the boss of Ekenedilichukwu Motors and shared the amount his mother got from him. He further dragged Seyi Law to filth in his response to the comedian.

"Ekenedilichuku Motors gave my mum N5000 when I was born because he was best friends with my grandfather, Izuchukwu Motors. You are possibly the most successful miscreant in your lineage and still a nuisance. Your jokes are still dry and worse still they come with halitosis. Word of advice: No loose guard this otimkpu job you have. Aguu di na obodo(Hunger dey ooh).

See Seyi Law and Ekene's tweets below:

Reactions to Seyi Law, X user's fight

Check out some of the reactions to Seyi Law and X user Ekene's drama over Tax Reform Bills below:

@echoeofself:

"He blocked me, please help me tell him I said he is an Ekuke."

@iamchrisani

"Does he know who Ekenedilichukwu is? To even use that as a banter shows how useless the guy is."

@ahapen_cemehob:

"Oga, Zulum disgraced himself yesterday. Professor from Benin republic."

@kcemenike

"You are possibly the most successful miscreant in your lineage and still a nuisance. Oh Lord have mercy upon us."

@orio_meb:

"This is too much, try dey temper justice with mercy or the other way round."

@Optician_Mercy:

"Finish that man wey get mind run bbl for face."

@IkeChinyere12:

"You cooked the low budget Baba Suwe with Ajino Moto spice."

Gov Zulum rejects Tinubu's Tax Reform Bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, has openly criticised President Tinubu's new tax reform bill, noting that it would not favour northern states.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Zulum described the bill as a setback for the country and queried the rush to pass the bill.

The Tax Reform Bills introduced by Tinubu's government have scaled a second reading at the upper chamber.

