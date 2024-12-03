“How Simon Ekpa Threatened Me for Not Supporting Biafra”: Orji Kalu Speaks
- Abia Senator Orji Kalu has stirred a fresh concern in the polity as he made a serious allegation against Simon Ekpa
- In a recent interview, Kalu revealed that Ekpa threatened him for not supporting the Biafra agitation but noted that he ignored the threats, adding that he follows his conscience and is committed to Nigeria's unity
- Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed leader of IPOB, was arrested by the Finnish police and later imprisoned by a Finnish district court for “spreading terrorist propaganda” on social media
Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia North, said Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), threatened him for not supporting Biafra.
Senator Orji Kalu discloses how Simon Ekpa threatened him
He made this revelation during an interview with Arise Television on Monday, December 2.
According to Kalu, Ekpa threatened him for not supporting agitation for Biafra but he simply ignored the threats and followed his conscience because he believed in a united Nigeria.
The senator asked security agencies to adopt proactive measures to combat crime, noting that security is built on intelligence, The Cable reported.
Speaking further, Kalu urged the south-east governors to be resolute and ruthless in dealing with the activities of non-state actors.
The senator stated thus:
“I am very strong-willed when it comes to security, and I can do anything to safeguard the lives and property of the people I rule.
“Simon Ekpa was calling and threatening me that I don’t support Biafra, but I left him to his conscience.
“My conscience is that I am a democrat, an Igbo man at heart, and I believe in this country, and I believe in my tribe, where I come from, in Igbere.”
Why was Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland?
Legit.ng reported that Ekpa was arrested in November in Finland and subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Paijat-Hame for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.
Nigerian authorities have been demanding the extradition of Ekpa, a dual citizen of Finland and Nigeria, for prosecution. But it is yet to be seen if the wish of the African country will be granted.
A Finnish district court has fixed May 2025 for the prosecution to file charges against the pro-Biafra agitator.
Why Simon Ekpa cannot be granted bail
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Finish authorities have explained why separatist leader Simon Ekpa cannot be granted bail in Finland.
Mikko Laaksonen, a Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, told Punch newspaper that the Finnish legal system does not allow bail for suspects accused of the type of offences Mr. Ekpa is facing.
Source: Legit.ng
