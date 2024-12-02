Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills to consolidate existing laws, simplify tax administration, and introduce measures have been heavily rejected by northern politicians and elites.

The tax reform bills sent to the national assembly are The Nigeria Tax Bill, The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, The Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and The Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku said the fiscal system must not make worse the uneven development of the federating units by favouring a few states while unfairly penalising others.

He demanded transparency, objectivity, and public trust in policy-making in the country.

Babagana Zulum

Borno state governor Babagana Zulum criticised the speed with which the bill is progressing through the legislative process.

Zullum warned that the Tax Reform Bills could have devastating consequences for the Northern region and other parts of the country.

Aminu Tambuwal

The senator representing Sokoto in the national assembly, Aminu Tambuwal described the timing of the bill as inappropriate given the economic challenges being faced by Nigerians due to fuel subsidy removal and naira devaluation.

The former Sokoto state governor said Tinubu’s administration should focus on managing the hardship and how to bring the people out of it.

24 Kano federal lawmakers

24 federal lawmakers from Kano state have also joined the list of those who have rejected the tax bills.

They promised to ensure that the bill was withdrawn in the overall interest of the good people of Kano state.

The lawmakers made the decision during a state caucus meeting chaired by the Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo on Sunday, December 1.

73 northern lawmakers

73 northern lawmakers kicked against the Tax Reform Bills forcing the House of Representatives to suspend indefinitely the debate on it.

According to the memo signed by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, 48 Reps members from the North-East, 24 Kano federal lawmakers, and Senator Tambuwal rejected the bill.

19 northern states’ governors

The Northern States Governors’ Forum’s said the bill is against the interests of the North and other sub-nationals.

The 19 governors said especially the proposed amendment to the distribution of Value Added Tax (VAT) to Derivation-based Model.

They called on members of the national assembly to oppose the bill as it can jeopardise the well-being of the people.

