Social media critic Verydarkman has weighed in on the trending issue concerning a Lagos influential resident and his ex-girlfriend

The wealthy man identified as Jago on social media went viral online after he called his ex-boo for leaving him for another man

Jago claimed that he spent over N100m on his lost love in a space of 2 weeks while demanding for a refund to which VDM intervened

Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman has taken a sharp jab at Jago, a wealthy Lagos resident who made headlines on November 30.

Jago's story went viral after he expressed his heartbreak over his ex-girlfriend leaving him for another man.

Verydarkman taunted Lekki big boy Jago over his ordeal. Credit: @verydarkblackman

He revealed that he had lavished her with expensive gifts, including a car and other items worth over 100 million Naira (N100M). In his emotional outburst, Jago demanded that she return everything he had given her.

In response to the viral video, Verydarkman questioned Jago, asking whether he spends as extravagantly on his family members as he did on his ex-girlfriend. The critic also inquired about the whereabouts of his mother and family, and how often he communicates with them.

VDM further pointed out how some young women use relationships to climb the social ladder and gain access to the wealth and influence they seek. He ended his remarks by advising Jago to let go of his ex while hurling insults at him.

