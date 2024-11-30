Verydarkman Slams Lekki Big Boy Jago As He Cries Over His Ex-boo Duping Him N100m: “Where Ur Mama?”
- Social media critic Verydarkman has weighed in on the trending issue concerning a Lagos influential resident and his ex-girlfriend
- The wealthy man identified as Jago on social media went viral online after he called his ex-boo for leaving him for another man
- Jago claimed that he spent over N100m on his lost love in a space of 2 weeks while demanding for a refund to which VDM intervened
Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman has taken a sharp jab at Jago, a wealthy Lagos resident who made headlines on November 30.
Jago's story went viral after he expressed his heartbreak over his ex-girlfriend leaving him for another man.
He revealed that he had lavished her with expensive gifts, including a car and other items worth over 100 million Naira (N100M). In his emotional outburst, Jago demanded that she return everything he had given her.
In response to the viral video, Verydarkman questioned Jago, asking whether he spends as extravagantly on his family members as he did on his ex-girlfriend. The critic also inquired about the whereabouts of his mother and family, and how often he communicates with them.
VDM further pointed out how some young women use relationships to climb the social ladder and gain access to the wealth and influence they seek. He ended his remarks by advising Jago to let go of his ex while hurling insults at him.
Watch his talk below:
In a previous report, the Nigerian social media critic lashed out at television presenter Nyma Akashat Zibiri for attacking singer Davido (David Adeleke).
The Feel hitmaker noted that the economy is in shambles and Americans should not bother to relocate to the country or even invest in it.
Countering Akashat Zibiri’ s statement, Verydarkman demanded her to list the investors Tinubu and his cabinet have brought into the country.
VDM attacks Tonto Dikeh for cheering Tinubu
The Nigerian social media activist came for actress and politician Tonto Dikeh following her recent statements amid the nationwide protest.
Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh advised Nigerians protesting against hardship in the country to do it peacefully.
This was after she applauded the president on the first day of the #Endbadgovernance protest happening nationwide.
