Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently displayed the African in her as a mother after an event she graced with her son Jamal

The little man tried to get overly comfortable at the bustling premises when the Arobeats diva communicated with him nonverbally

Following Jamal quickly got himself and was forced to act according after he understood his mother’s warning

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamal, made waves on social media after attending an event together.

The mother and son were spotted sitting close, with Jamal engaged in a lighthearted conversation with media personality Toke Makinwa.

Tiwa Savage communicated nob verbally with her son at event. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

After exchanging friendly pecks with Toke, Jamal got visibly excited and was about to become more energetic.

However, Tiwa, from where she sat, gave him a mean look with her side eyes, and Jamal immediately became calm.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Tiwa Savage recently shared videos of herself having a fun bicycle ride with her son, Jamil.

The video showed the music star’s backside as she got on the bicycle with JamJam taking a ride beside her.

However, the cute mum and son video drew the attention of netizens for other interesting reasons, as some fans focused on the singer’s backside.

Tiwa Savage and son spur reactions online

Fans and netizens who came across the clip noted that Tiwa’s stern look was a signature act by African mothers to call their children to order in public.

selfcrush15:

"Now that's how we were trained.... no misbehaving in public."

kba.crystals.jewelry:

"Jamil that is full of love and happiness, may God keep on protecting my baby."

idah_intl:

"African mom‘s are thesame you see that look immediately mama gives you that look just adjust."

official_cuvygal:

"Bombastic side eye."

official_olagram:

"That look lasan. African mothers lol."

okm_herbal:

"Every African mom knows and understands that signature looks."

bebesheila2024:

"Dey play, African mums are the same! She was reaching for her shoe for the final reset incase he doesn’t behave."

chyd3raa:

"Was she reaching out for her shoes."

Tiwa Savage rocks trendy outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage further cemented her reputation as a fashionista who loves to explore different trendy styles.

She took her desire to be stylish to another level as she combined different outfits for her latest photoshoot session.

The mother of one blended several colours and did not disappoint as her colleagues and fans hailed her on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng