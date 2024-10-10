Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is making headlines over her recent interaction with TikTok stars, Peller and Jarvis

The award-winning musician recently went live on TikTok with the youngsters, and she exposed her backside to flaunt her tattoo

Photos of the risky moment went viral on social media, and it drew mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently raised mixed reactions for opening her backside on TikTok live with Peller and Jarvis.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the award-winning singer had a TikTok interaction with the two youngsters, and in a bid to flaunt the tattoos on her body, she opened up her backside.

The interaction between Tiwa, Peller and Jarvis soon drew the attention of netizens, but for various reasons. While some of them celebrated the TikTok stars’ growths, others tackled the singer for her display.

An X user, Dami Foreign, posted a screenshot of when Tiwa Savage opened up her backside on TikTok live. See the photos below:

See the video below:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage’s display

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who had things to say about Tiwa Savage opening up her backside on TikTok live. Read them below:

Collins said Tiwa wasn’t respecting herself:

Samuel said there was nothing wrong with the video since she also poses in bikinis:

Uncle Cellz reminded her that she was someone’s mother:

Ahmzii said Tiwa wanted to steal Peller and Jarvis’ audience:

Dami Foreign said she has no shame:

Frank said he saw nothing wrong with the video:

This tweep called her Tiwa Damage:

Omokehinde came for Tiwa’s age:

Olusegun said she showed her backside to the world:

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband excited

Tee Billz shared a lovely video of two of his children from different women who showed love to each other.

In the clip, his younger son, Mill, was seen face-timing Jamil, the son he had with Tiwa Savage.

In the caption of his post, he appreciated all the women who had children for him for making him a better person.

