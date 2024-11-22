A video has captured how a Caucasian family showed so much support for Chidimma Adetshina during the recently held Miss Universe pageant

The competition took place a few days ago, and Adetshina, who represented Nigeria, was crowned as the runner-up

After the winner was announced, the family expressed sadness that Adetshina didn't win the pageant

A video has shown how Nigerian model Chidimma Adetshina is loved and supported all over the world.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adetshina was crowned the first runner-up for Miss Universe pageant.

In a video sighted online, a Caucasian family was seen watching the final of Miss Universe competition

While contestants were on the stage and the winner was about to be crowned, the Caucasian family were shouting Miss Nigeria.

Family expresses disappointment over Miss Universe winner

However, after Miss Denmark was announced as the winner, the people in the living room expressed sadness.

They were heard discussing how Denmark was not supposed to have won but showed great support for Chidimma Adetshina.

See the video here:

Adetshina: Reactions trail Caucasian family's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the family supporting Miss Adetshina. Here are some of the comments below:

Don Keph

"On behalf of all Nigerians we appreciate your show of love and support for chidimma. we love you."

@Nathalia Marie-Therese:

"Filipinos have always loved nigerians and we love you all so much too.

@Arkamani:

"Nigerians comments are amazing in this video..Yes she didn't win the crown but she won our hearts..Love from Sudan."

@osilo:

"South Africans u can't bring her down, the outside world love her most."

@Rosy:

"Thank you for the love towards chidimma. we love you."

@Passion:

"Don't be sad, we Nigerian dnt care about winning but just wanted to make sure we won South Africa."

@ROYALTY:

"Thank you for rooting for our own Chidinma. We love you too."

@PROXZPER:

"Nothing Una go talk na inec chairman call this result."

@MelocaratL:

"Some Filipinos also rooting for her since she deliver her answer directly with sincerity."

@Effeh Udeme:

"It's grandpa in the corner for me. Thank you all for the love and support.. One love from Naija."

Chidimma Adetshina storms Mexico

Legit.ng earlier spotlighted the Nigerian-born South African model's journey to represent the country at the Miss Universe 2024 held in Mexico.

The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant organisers announced their support as they guided Chidimma into the global spotlight.

