Chidimma Adetshina: "I Came, Saw & Shook D Universe", Beauty Queen Brags, Hugely Celebrates Victory
- Nigerian Beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina went online to celebrate her victory with a new post following her astounding performance at the Miss Universe 2024
- Recall that in the race to win Miss Universe 2024, she was announced as the 1st runner-up and Miss Universe Africa and Oceania
- In a new post, Chidimma went online to brag about her win and celebrate while apprecaiting her fans
Chidimma Adetshina is counting the blessings and naming them individually as he goes online to celebrate her historic win at the just-concluded Miss Universe 2024.
Recall that Chidimma came second behind Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig who emerged as the winner of the 73rd edition of the global Miss Universe pageant.
Speaking about her journey, achievements, and new titles, she went online to celebrate and thank Nigerians and Africans for standing by her.
Chichi wrote:
"I came, I saw, and I shook the universe. Returning home as Miss Universe First Runner-Up and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania.I’m filled with immense gratitude for Nigeria and Africa for believing in me and helping me reclaim my dreams."
"This is what it truly means for dreams to come true. A heartfelt thank you to Silverbird Group, Chichi Nation and everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey. Your recognition means the world. God bless you all."
See her post below:
How fans reacted to Chidimma's post
Read some reactions"
@symply_tachaL
"So beautiful!!! Queen of Queens!!!! Congratulations over and over Queen!!!!😍❤️❤️❤️❤️."
@evamodika:
"From South Africa 🇿🇦 with love ❤️."
@ugosoldit:
"Chidinma is truly a remarkable source of inspiration, and her journey to becoming Miss Universe is nothing short of extraordinary."
@liddeberry:
"I mean…. The actual MISS UNIVERSE 😍😍❤️🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬."
@ntuiquindon:
"Respected 😍accepted 👑❤️Crowned and glorified 🙌Queen of the universe."
@odili_nna:
"Welcome home and congratulations Once again 😍😍."
@iman_mtshali:
"We are so proud of you Chichi! ❤️❤️🙌🏽 You made Africa proud!"
Chidimma Adetshina returns to Nigeria
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Chidimma Adetshina returned to Nigeria after an impressive performance at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico.
She got a reception from the Miss Universe Nigeria team with some dancers and a music band welcoming her.
However, many Nigerians were displeased with the reception Chidimma received considering her position at the global pageant.
