A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens on social media after finding a man in UK

In a video, the lady showed off a ring and taunted people who said there was no love in the United Kingdom

Social media users who came across the video on the platform stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's exciting news about her relationship life has captured the attention of netizens.

The lady, who had been residing in the United Kingdom, revealed that she had found love in the country, much to the surprise of many.

Lady living in UK flaunts ring

In the video, the lady identified as @theceentiya on TikTok showed off a ring, as she playfully mocked those who had claimed that finding love in the UK was a rarity.

Her lighthearted jab was accompanied by a heartfelt message, as she expressed her desire for others to experience similar joy.

"Shey they said there is no man in UK. I pray you find your man too. Single Pringle," she said.

Reactions as lady in UK flaunts ring

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Theresah A. said:

"The fact that you are doing this video in Liverpool makes it 100% more hilarious. There’s none here oh."

@horlah stated:

"Naso them tell me say no man for Dubai, until my husband proff them wrong, we are now in uk with kids."

@Na Ko_ said:

"I expected her to post the man not a ring cause rings are cheap here and students put on rings going to school."

@EMP£RO commented:

"Na girls wey calm down dey see husband for the uk."

@Ahoufe Poka said:

"Where you get man. Abeg help the sisterhood."

@zaramuna said:

"All these people showing us ring, you people should be showing us the man oo."

@Franuel2k said:

"How do u guys actually do this? Carry yu love life and all to social media."

@Odobaski Samuel said:

"Okay clap for your self."

@Olaide Arike Ganiyu said:

"Even if I forget anything for this life, I no fit forget year 2024."

@Nanaslimzy said:

"No man abeg. Liverpool is empty sweet heart."

@Kcee reacted:

"Jesus Igwe. Thank you for proving them wrong. We Dey, dey say we no dey."

@Harbiola reacted:

"I'm also looking for beautiful wife. Please come with peace of mind."

@Doreenpearl said:

"I’m packing my bags already! UK way. Congratulations boo."

@JY added:

"Men dey o but dem no Dey stay. Marry today divorce tomorrow but urs will stay in Jesus name."

