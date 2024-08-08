Mother of Chidimma Adetshina, the lady who contested for Miss South African 2024 has been accused of fraud

The Adetshina had been battling with some crisis after she emerged as a top finalist in the modelling competition

Her mother was accused of stealing a South African woman's identity to register her daughter at birth

Nigerian model, Chidimma Adetshina, who contested for Miss South African 2024 and her family, are battling another crisis after she was first bullied by South Africans.

Legit.ng had reported that Adetshina was threatened by South Africans after she made it to the finals of the modelling competition.

Chidimma Adetsina's mother accused of fraud in South Africa. Photo credit @chchi_vanessa

In a new development, her mother, who is a Mozambique/South African, has been accused of fraud by the South African Home Affairs Department. It was reported that she stole the identity of a South African woman to register Chidimma's birth.

South African Home Affairs makes promises

In the letter written about the allegation, the South African Home Affairs promised to be transparent about the process of investigation.

According to them, all rights of the affected parities would be protected, however, the mother of the lady, who had her traditional wedding recently would be prosecuted if found guilty.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made about the model and her mother. Here are some of the comments below:

@Olufowobi123:

"Too much jealousy."

@Sirdiq___:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 will never beat that allegation. Very stvp!d Xênophœbic people."

@EstherOsuntokun:

"Black South Africans are actually not aware of their own self-hate. This is why Black South Africans will never prosper as a people. They will continue to be 2nd class citizens to their masters. This is just rubbish. How is a government helping to destroy and target Chidinma?"

@chineduokoli_:

"Nigeria should also take legal action against South Africa against this open xenophobia against a Nigerian descent."

@nazeefavisuals:

"Shocking allegations against Chidimma's mom, accused of stealing someone's identity to register her birth. Hope the truth comes out and justice is served. Thinking of Chidimma, caught in the middle of this difficult situation."

@PureStanley1:

"Chidimma Adetshina's mother is not a Nigerian, she is a Mozambican, but South Africans are attacking Nigerians over this."

@theggy2525:

"Are u guys happy now? Ofcourse yes!!! Yall best achievement ever right?"

@iSeekTruth007:

"I am not African because I was born in Africa but because Africa was born in me." - Kwame Nkrumah."

@tfmadyangove:

"South Africa is full of drama very disorganized country."

@UTDKara

"They tried their best to come up with something that's not true. Shameless and disgusting behavior from the South Africans. Such pure hate."

Chidimma Adetshina slays in boxing gloves

Legit.ng had reported that Adetshina had remained one of the favourites to be crowned Miss South Africa 2024.

The Netball player was seen slaying in boxing gloves in one of her pictures ahead of the beauty pageant.

The South African model's picture drew different reactions from netizens on social media.

