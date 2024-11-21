Dayo Amusa has continued to enjoy the support of family and friends after she gave birth to her baby at 41

The actress had been rumoured to have given birth a few days ago, and she later confirmed the news by sharing pictures

Her godmother went to visit her and made dollars rain on her as she also announced what she was there to do

Friends and family have continued to show support to Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa after she welcomed a boy in the United States.

Legit.ng had reported that Amusa had welcomed a baby in the US, and the actress later confirmed the news with lovely pictures of her baby.

In some videos making the rounds online, the actress was visited by her godmother, who lavished dollar notes on her for becoming a mother at 41.

In one of the clips, Amusa told the woman to ensure the dollars she was spraying was up to $2k, as she had promised.

Godmother taunts critics

In another recording, Amusa's god mother was seen addressing critics of the actress. She said shame on Amusa's haters, who taunted her for not being a mother for a long time.

The actress's godmother happily announced that she was there to do omugwo, an Igbo term for the traditional custom of post-partum care.

Recall that it has been raining babies for some celebrities since the beginning of the year. Recently, a skit maker, Funnybros also announced the birth of his baby.

Reactions of fans to Amusa's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the actress being sprayed with dollar. Here are some of the comments below:

@tem jayee:

"God is good all the time hallelujah to his holy name."

@Tayo:

" I celebrate her, I rejoice. with her."

@I’m CEO KUBU_collections:

"Yah robii am waitn patiently for my time too…Congrats to u once again ooh..Premium baby Opoor."

@OlaBest:

"Yesoooooh congrats mama, I owe her a song."

@Ask_Of_Mama_Hakun:

"A big congratulations to you."

@laracutie679:

"I'm so happy for sis."

@as- seyidat olayinka:

"congratulations once again."

@OMOBOLANLE ANIKE:

"Alhamdulillah congratulations sis."

@Motunrayo:

"Yes God time is the best congratulation am so happy."

@Omowunmi:

"big congratulation."

@EmpressTee:

"Glory be to God..thank God."

Elma Godwin welcomes baby with same birthmark

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the media personality had shared the good news of the birth of her baby on Friday, September 13th, 2024, she also shared a picture with her post.

In the message, she noted that she had just welcomed her twins because the baby shared the same birthmark with her.

She revealed the name of her baby as congratulatory messages flooded her timeline, and fans also gushed over the little child.

