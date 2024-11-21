Folashade Adeleke, Davido's cousin and daughter of Osun state governor, has replied her critics online

She said that the people coming for her have not eaten and were beggars, but their abusive words didn't get at her

Fans took to the comments section to reply her as they blasted her for coming for them

David Adeleke's cousin, Folasade Adeleke, has reacted to the kind of treatment she has gotten from critics online.

The lady, who was linked to singer Lojay, said that the caliber of people, who have been lashing out at her, have not eaten.

Folasade Adeleke reacts to online critics. Photo credit@folazfab

Source: Instagram

Folasade Adeleke also noted that they were beggars, who go about asking for call card credit. The mother of three mentioned that their insults have no effect on her.

Fans reacts to Folasade's post

Reacting to the post made by the woman, who sweetly marked her cousin's birthday, they blasted her and called her unprintable names.

See the post here:

Netizens reacted to the Folasade's tweet. Here are some of the comments below:

@jideybrain:

"Coming here to broke shame .. na y dem dey pass u around like MTN sim card , u no get shame at all."

@LordressH8388:

"E enter you, nah why you dey talk about ham since yesterday."

@sarahs_update:

"Don't mock people with their predicament, The Government is failing us that's why there's hunger in the land."

@sansbrown_zz:

"Lol. Pained. O bough industry, everybody eats."

@Biggest_henry:

"Insult from afrobeat compensation . Ojeshi jor!"

@Successdia87993:

"Werey so u day see the insult. Haaa sorry make I help u caution them. All FC gather here make we console obough industry."

@OludayeJoshua:

“OBO industry."

@SAVAGEGOATEDXx:

"I do praise you every time you post a picture of yourself , but u don’t see that, but choose to reply the insult that you should have still snub. Love you regardlessly."

@OfCL_Special:

"Oga that one na for your family door step. E no go better for una and your feelings."

Folasade twerks for Lojay

Legit.ng had reported that one of Governor Ademola Adeleke's daughters had made an appearance as a video vixen in Lojay's latest music video.

In a viral video, she was seen twerking and whining her waist for the young singer while he sang for her.

Their action sparked a debate about the nature of their relationship in the comment section of the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng