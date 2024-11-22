BBNaija season nine housemate Chinwe Elibe has tackled singer Odumodu Blvck and assumed that music did not favour him

The former reality star gave the singer a suggestion that might benefit him aside music, and noted that his personality could help him

Some netizens lambasted her for making claims against Odumodu Blvck while others supported her to drag him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) No Loose Guard housemate, Chinwe Elibe, took a swipe at singer Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, and assumed that music did not favour him.

She also advised him to go for BBNaija audition next year and hopefully, his personality may guarantee his place in the reality show.

Many X users disagreed with Chinwe's tweet and noted that the singer currently has a show in the United States.

Others said that Odumodu Blvck was more famous than the BBNaija ex-housemate. They also shaded her for having a short stay while the show lasted some months ago.

Reactions as BBNaija's Chinwe drags Odumodu Blvck

@unusuaIHQ

"As music no favor am? Same Odumodu that’s performing in State Farm arena in USA."

@Nellystunna:

"Drag him."

@LBasit0:

"See this ekuke that was evicted after 2 weeks. You that your only highlight was that bathroom scene with Zion."

@petersbeulah2:

"If they call BBN alumni, you sef go come out. He kuku get fame pass you."

@amaramma10:

"Hmmm very true."

@SylvisUdoh2877:

"Chinwe there are levels to alot…. Same Odumodu that’s performing in USA? …. The bbn you audition wetin you gain if not to come online to do this… please have levels."

