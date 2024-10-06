In a shocking turn of events, evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Chinwe Elibe has announced her break up with her boyfriend Zion

It will be recalled that Chinwe and Zion went into the Big Brother Naija house when their relationship was just six months, as they had quite a number of controversies

In a recent post, she took to the official social media page, where she made the unexpected announcement and more

Mixed reactions have followed a recent announcement by Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard alumni Chinwe Elibe, who updated her fans concerning her relationship with Zion.

The former housemate, also known as one of the agents at DRC, startled her online family when she made it known that she and Zion were no longer together.

While the pair were on the show, they got into a couple of fights and broke the record of the first known couple to have sex while severally in BBN season 9.

At some point, there were speculations that Chinwe was pregnant after she trembled about missing her period for about one week before it finally showed up.

Chiwe came online to share that he is not dating anyone and that people should beware of 419, which has left a sour taste in the mouths of netizens.

Mixed reactions trail Chinwe's post

@aj_wayni:

"After you knack am for bathhouse? Okay oo we hear you ma."

@johnstan003:

"Chinwe can’t be hated abeg 🤣🤣🤣.. babe cracks me tf up."

@pat_k51:

"Who wan sponsor Zion now."

@sarafina_da_smally:

"Wind don carry the relationship blow away 😂."

@chukwunedum__:

"Baby see our new home 😂😂😂."

@ai_misshe:

"Sponsor don leave Beneficiary 😂😂wetin Zion go chop now ehnnn baby?"

@lady_karmani:

"lol we already know that man won’t continue dating you after all that."

Chinwe’s boyfriend Zion tackles Odumodu Blvck

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, BBNaija No Loose Guard star Zion has taken to social media to defend his partner Chinwe from rapper Odumodu Blvck.

Just recently, the music star went on X to support BBN housemate Onyeka after she tackled Chinwe during their fight.

Odumodu’s reaction to the BBNaija drama drew a reaction from Chinwe’s man and got fans of the show talking.

