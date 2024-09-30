BBNaija No Loose Guard star Zion has taken to social media to defend his partner Chinwe from rapper Odumodu Blvck

Just recently, the music star went on X to support BBN housemate Onyeka after she tackled Chinwe during their fight

Odumodu’s reaction to the BBNaija drama drew a reaction from Chinwe’s man and got fans of the show talking

BBNaija No Loose Guard star Zion has broken his online silence after rapper Odumodu Blvck threw shade at his partner, Chinwe.

Recall that Chinwe and two others, Dami and Rhuthee, made headlines after they fought dirty with the other housemates, particularly Wanni, the Mbadiwe Twins, and Onyeka.

Odumodu Blvck seemed impressed by Onyeka’s insults to Chinwe and he took to his X page to echo them to his thousands of followers.

Zion slams Odumodu Blvck

Odumodu had tweeted about how Onyeka shamed Chinwe for doing a $11k backside and still not being able to run.

Zion saw the rapper’s tweets about his woman and he also took to his X page to respond.

The ex-BBNaija housemate told the rapper to stay out of women’s problems so he could avoid issues with him.

He wrote:

“Big Kala sit this one out ehn, make we no get issue. Let the females rumble”

See Zion’s tweet below:

Odumodu fires back

After Zion’s warning, the rapper responded with a meme that went viral during the 2023 presidential election which is a slang for saying a person is unknown or irrelevant.

See the meme below:

Fans react to Zion, Odumodu Blvck’s exchange

The exchange between Chinwe’s man Zion and Odumodu Blvck soon went viral online and had BBNaija fans dropping hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Its_diva_t:

“Is this not that boy wey Chinwe de feed and cloth😮😂😂😂.”

Kays_naturalsips:

“Sister Zion, identify as a woman and join the fight. Your husband has already told us how she caters for you.”

Mayaati_1:

“"Make we no get issue" 🤣🤣🤣 imagination wan finish zion🤣.”

iam_shafah:

“Coming from a guy who depends on a babe for survival ODEE.”

Sisi_riyike:

“You wey woman dey feed😂😂”

teemahh_x:

“Small yansh Dey shake oooo 😂😂😂”

trustissues_dd:

“Lmao small yansh with slides and white socks Dey shake o.”

Chidinmaval:

“Na your sugar mummy call him name, so he had to respond.”

chidinmaval:

“See zion de talk about getting issues with odumodu 😂😂😂, you get the founds.”

Bube_amazu:

“He should sit it out but your sugar mummy mentioned his name naa… ur madam nai bring Odumodu inside the talk…. She used his name to insult Onyeka. He chop stray bullet inside so he no go sit am out.”

callme_nahomiee:

“Ehn ehn even Zion Dey talk😂😂😂but u can’t caution ur babe for talking bad about someone on live tv.”

Mimigwim:

“This one dey crase o 😂😂😂 which issue u wan bring? Say na make we no get issue.”

Rare_purley:

“I love Zion. Not meddling in women’s issues…that’s a high level of majority.”

Mercy Eke apologises to Onyeka's team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke was recently dragged into the BBNaija No Loose Guard season drama over a tweet that was shared on her page about Onyeka.

Recall that Onyeka started making social media headlines over her fight with returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe. While some netizens praised her, others did not.

One of the negative comments about Onyeka came from Mercy Eke’s official X page. In the now-deleted tweet, the No Loose Guard housemate was called a gold digger for being close to the Mbadiwe twins.

Source: Legit.ng