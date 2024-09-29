Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck has reacted to the heated fight on BBNaija No Loose Guard between Onyeka and Chinwe

Recall that Onyeka heavily blasted the returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe

Odumodu took to X to react to the words Onyeka said to Chinwe and it had some netizens laughing hard

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, has reacted to the BBNaija No Loose Guard drama between Onyeka and Chinwe.

Recall that shortly after their Saturday night party on the show, Onyeka exchanged heated words with the returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe.

Onyeka started to trend on social media following her altercation with the three ladies, who stirred things up on the show upon their return.

BBNaija fans react as Odumodu Blvck speaks on Onyeka's fight with Chinwe. Photos: @itsonyekachigbo, @odumodublvck, @officialchinwe_elibe

Odumodu Blvck supports Onyeka

As Onyeka’s name made headlines on social media, rapper Odumodu Blvck took to his official X page to express his amusement at the exchange with Chinwe.

The music star quoted Onyeka’s words to Chinwe and laughed as he explained that it was a painful thing a woman could tell another woman.

In his words:

“You went to fix your ass to look like me. That has to be the most treacherous thing a babe can yarn another babe. Onyeka. Easy. Ahn ahn.”

Recall that Odumodu Blvck had been in the news over claims that Onyeka was his former girlfriend. The music star also fueled the rumours after he posted a throwback photo of Onyeka with her sister Chizoba on his Instagram stories.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Odumodu’s tweet about Onyeka

Odumodu Blvck’s reaction to Onyeka’s fight with Chinwe stirred a series of comments from BBNaija fans. Read some of what they had to say below:

This tweep had this to say:

This netizen said the rapper should not speak on BBNaija matters:

Bella said Odumodu’s babe Onyeka showed workings:

Maaaybell said Onyeka ate and spat them out:

Kenny said he wanted Onyeka on a song with the rapper:

Molefe said Onyeka gave Chinwe back to back:

Deedee called it woto woto season:

Mercy Eke apologises to Onyeka's team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke was recently dragged into BBNaija No Loose Guard season drama over a tweet that was shared on her page about Onyeka.

Recall that Onyeka started making social media headlines over her fight with returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe. While some netizens praised her, others did not.

One of the negative comments about Onyeka came from Mercy Eke’s official X page. In the now-deleted tweet, the No Loose Guard housemate was called a gold digger for being close to the Mbadiwe twins.

