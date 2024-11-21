Fun videos from Davido's 32nd birthday celebration in Atlanta, United States, have emerged on social media

A clip showed the DMW label boss showing impressive moves as his team sang him a 'Happy Birthday' song

Aside from Davido's 30BG crew, veteran rapper Eldee, rapper Odumodu Blvck and media personality Shopsydoo were also spotted in the fun videos

Music star David Adeleke Davido turned 32 on Thursday, November 21, and videos of his team celebrating him in the wee hours have emerged online.

In one of the fun videos, Davido's personal disc jockey Ecool and Special Spesh were seen leading the 'Happy Birthday' song while others, including Ubi Franklin, joined as they sang in excitement.

The birthday boy also in their midst, was seen happily whining his waist to the song's rhythm.

Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck, who recently trended after not making Wizkid's tracklist for Morayo, was also spotted with Davido's team.

Veteran rapper Eldee and media personality Adesope Shopsydoo were also seen in the videos that recently emerged online.

Reactions as Davido's team sings for him

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

mutahbenjamin:

"The Greatest to Come Out of Africa."

amiekaybliz:

"Happy birthday 001."

edufuledith:

"Happy birthday to you Davido one."

__bml1000:

"Happy birthday Baba ibeji."

um_aarr_:

"Happy birthday one and only BADDEST."

afropiano_0.1:

"Odumodu don finally find him people go."

emfizy_

"Wetin odumodu dey do there !!! Fake sht people."

goose_b_tunes:

"David is the king, king of the Lord. A line of my song for David and I pray he remains Victorious. God bless your new age my brother @davido."

What Lojay said about Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that Lojay opened up about his performance with Chris Brown during his 2022 Wireless concert.

Lojay said Davido made the performance a reality by taking him to Chris Brown.

His speech sparked reactions among fans, who applauded Davido and compared his influence with that of Wizkid.

